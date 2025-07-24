"It was special" - Will Smith’s wife Cara reveals how Dodgers star pulled off the perfect proposal

LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith tied the knot with Cara in December 2020. The duo got engaged during the 2019 offseason. Almost five years later, after welcoming two daughters: Charlotte Ann (born Oct 15, 2022) and Layton Elizabeth (born Oct 22, 2024), Cara opened the lid on how the catcher proposed her.

Ad

On Wednesday, Cara shared insights on how Smith made a perfect proposal during her questionnaire with fans on social media. She wrote:

"He proposed at Vincenzo's in Louisville!! We went there for our anniversary each year so it was special to us both then we came back to a house filled with family and friends."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The answer came along with a picture of the couple hugging each other, possibly from the time when Smith proposed to Cara.

Ad

Trending

Cara's Instagram story

Will Smith's wife Cara shares where the couple first met

Will Smith and Cara first met at a college birthday party in Louisville and began dating. Cara confirmed during the Q&A with fans on Wednesday. She accompanied a photo from the time when they first met and wrote:

Ad

"We met at UofL at my best friend’s (@micxxoo 😘) bday party! (Such babies here)."

Cara's Instagram story

Cara also used this questionnaire to address how her latest pregnancy went, with Will busy with the Dodgers postseason campaign last October. She uploaded a photo of the family holding the World Series and wrote:

Ad

"This was actually one of my favorite memories so far in baseball! It was not easy by any means but I told myself I wasn't missing it and stuck to that!! I had a lot of support and encouragement from other wives and my family... couldn't do it without my people."

Cara's Instagram story

Baby Layton came at the right time. Just a few days after the Dodgers wrapped up their successful NLCS campaign against the New York Mets in six games, the team had some time left before the World Series against the New York Yankees. This is when Layton was born and she brought some luck along with her as not long after the family was celebrating Smith's second World Series win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More