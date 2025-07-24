"It was special" - Will Smith’s wife Cara reveals how Dodgers star pulled off the perfect proposal

LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith tied the knot with Cara in December 2020. The duo got engaged during the 2019 offseason. Almost five years later, after welcoming two daughters: Charlotte Ann (born Oct 15, 2022) and Layton Elizabeth (born Oct 22, 2024), Cara opened the lid on how the catcher proposed her.
On Wednesday, Cara shared insights on how Smith made a perfect proposal during her questionnaire with fans on social media. She wrote:
"He proposed at Vincenzo's in Louisville!! We went there for our anniversary each year so it was special to us both then we came back to a house filled with family and friends."
The answer came along with a picture of the couple hugging each other, possibly from the time when Smith proposed to Cara.
Will Smith's wife Cara shares where the couple first met
Will Smith and Cara first met at a college birthday party in Louisville and began dating. Cara confirmed during the Q&A with fans on Wednesday. She accompanied a photo from the time when they first met and wrote:
"We met at UofL at my best friend’s (@micxxoo 😘) bday party! (Such babies here)."
Cara also used this questionnaire to address how her latest pregnancy went, with Will busy with the Dodgers postseason campaign last October. She uploaded a photo of the family holding the World Series and wrote:
"This was actually one of my favorite memories so far in baseball! It was not easy by any means but I told myself I wasn't missing it and stuck to that!! I had a lot of support and encouragement from other wives and my family... couldn't do it without my people."
Baby Layton came at the right time. Just a few days after the Dodgers wrapped up their successful NLCS campaign against the New York Mets in six games, the team had some time left before the World Series against the New York Yankees. This is when Layton was born and she brought some luck along with her as not long after the family was celebrating Smith's second World Series win.