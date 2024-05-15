“It was the stickiest stuff I’ve felt on a glove” - Umpire Erich Bacchus opens up on Ronel Blanco’s ejection for using foreign substance 

Ronel Blanco is currently the talk of major league baseball after his recent ejection. After a month and a half of throwing a 'no-hitter,' Blanco was ejected for using a foreign substance in his glove against the Oakland Athletics.

The Houston Astros have received backlash from several fans and Blanco will face a 10-game suspension. Blanco was called upon for the routine check by the umpires in the fourth inning. The pitcher was ejected after the umpires found a sticky substance.

Reacting to the incident, first base umpire Erich Bacchus said he felt something inside the glove and it was the stickiest stuff he's felt over the years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I felt something inside the glove. It was the stickiest stuff I’ve felt on a glove since we’ve been doing this for a few years now,” Bacchus said.

Expand Tweet

The other umpires on the field came together to confirm if Ronel Blanco was using foreign substances. The Astros manager, Joe Espada, joined the umpires to have a look. After confirming, third base umpire Laz Diaz ejected the pitcher.

“Everybody checked the glove to make sure we all had the same thing and he had to get ejected because he had a foreign substance on his glove,” Diaz said.

Espada found white powder inside Ronel Blanco's glove

Several people agreed that Ronel Blanco used a sticky substance, including Espada. The manager said he saw white power inside Blanco's glove during his visit to the mound. Espada said it looked like rosin when he checked the glove.

“You’re not allowed to use rosin on your non-pitching hand and that’s what it looked like to me. It was a little bit sticky with the moisture and the sweat but that’s what it looked like to me,” Espada said.

Blanco requested the umpires to check his hands since they found something sticky in his glove. However, the umpires were convinced of the situation and were forced to send him out of the game.

Ronel Blanco will not pitch for a while and the Astors' struggle gets worse without a top pitcher. The franchise is experiencing one of its worst season after losing most of the games. The Astros are eight games behind the .500 mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback