“It would not have surprised me if it would have been 500” - Matt Quatraro reacts to Bobby Witt Jr.’s massive 468-foot home run

Tuesday’s game was a stellar victory for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers. The Royals defeated the Tigers 10-3 at Kauffman Stadium. One of the key performances came from Bobby Witt Jr., who hit two homers, contributing to the win.

In the second inning, he hit a massive 468-foot homer straight into the fountains, marking the longest of his career. This was followed by another 425-foot homer in the sixth inning.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro talked about Witt's moonshot:

"When they said 468, it would not have surprised me if it would have been 500... The power that he has for his size, when he gets it going, when he catches balls out front, it's really impressive."

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Royals got an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with RBI singles from Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez. In the second inning, Witt’s three-run homer was followed by another run from Michael Massey’s sacrifice fly.

Maikel Garcia’s triple and Bobby Witt Jr.’s sacrifice fly brought in two more runs in the third. Witt’s seventh homer and Hunter Renfroe’s fourth homer of the season in the sixth and seventh innings set the final score.

“I didn’t really watch it. I just kind of hit it and started running, but yeah, it felt good,” Witt said of his 468-foot bomb (via MLB.com)

The Kansas City Royals are currently in second place in the AL Central standings with a record of 31 wins and 19 losses.

Alec Marsh admired Bobby Witt Jr.’s hitting prowess

Kansas City Royals starter Alec Marsh allowed three runs from five hits and two walks while striking out five of the Detroit Tigers’ batters over six innings pitched.

Talking about Bobby Witt Jr.’s moonshot, Marsh said (via AP News):

“That’s probably one of the longest balls I’ve ever seen hit. Unbelievable. He’s a generational talent. You think you’d get used to it being around him every day, and then he does something new that you haven’t seen and it’s just ‘wow.’ The wow factor is unbelievable.”

The Royals are set to face the Tigers in the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium, having already won the first two games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback