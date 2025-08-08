  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “It wasn’t just any team, it was a family” - Ex-Yankee Oswald Peraza shares heartfelt goodbye to team and fans after mid-game trade to Angels

“It wasn’t just any team, it was a family” - Ex-Yankee Oswald Peraza shares heartfelt goodbye to team and fans after mid-game trade to Angels

By Chaitanya Prakash
Published Aug 08, 2025 01:55 GMT
MLB: JUL 12 Cubs at Yankees - Source: Getty
Ex-Yankee Oswald Peraza shares heartfelt goodbye to team and fans after mid-game trade to Angels - Source: Getty

The New York Yankees traded Oswald Peraza to the Los Angeles Angels during last week's trade deadline, ending the versatile infielder's nine-year stint with the franchise.

Ad

A 16-year-old Peraza was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2016. He spent time in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in September 2022.

Peraza was traded to the Angels mid-game before Thursday's trade deadline ended. The Yankees received outfield prospect Wilberson De Pena and international money for Peraza.

Almost a week after the move, the 25-year-old shared a heartfelt message for the Yankees on Thursday in an Instagram post.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"After 9 years with this organization, all I can say is thank you. Thank you for believing in me from day one, for shaping me as a player, for giving me the opportunity to grow, make mistakes, learn, and live moments I will never forget.
"From the moment I signed, I knew it wasn’t just any team it was a family. You opened the doors tome me when I was just a young kid full of dreams, and you gave me the tools, the discipline, and the trust to become the player and the person I am today."
Ad
Ad

Oswald Peraza also thanked his former coaches and teammates, along with the Yankees fans in his post:

"I want to deeply thank every coach, manager, teammate, medical staff member, trainer, and clubhouse worker. Each of you contributed to my development, and I’ll carry you in my heart forever.
"But above all, I want to thank the fans in the Bronx. You are one of a kind. Your passion, your demands, your support, and your energy were felt in every game, every play, every ovation and even in every critique. You pushed me to give my best every single day. You made me feel the pride of wearing that uniform."
Ad

Oswald Peraza made his Angels debut against the White Sox

Oswald Peraza saw more time in the field this season after the Yankees released third baseman DJ LeMahieu. While Peraza provided solid infield cover, he failed to make a mark at the plate. He cut an underwhelming .152/.212/.241 slash line with a .452 OPS this season for the Yankees.

Peraza made his Angels debut against the Chicago White Sox over the weekend and has gone 1-for-5 for his new team.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications