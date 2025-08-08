“It wasn’t just any team, it was a family” - Ex-Yankee Oswald Peraza shares heartfelt goodbye to team and fans after mid-game trade to Angels

The New York Yankees traded Oswald Peraza to the Los Angeles Angels during last week's trade deadline, ending the versatile infielder's nine-year stint with the franchise.A 16-year-old Peraza was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2016. He spent time in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in September 2022.Peraza was traded to the Angels mid-game before Thursday's trade deadline ended. The Yankees received outfield prospect Wilberson De Pena and international money for Peraza.Almost a week after the move, the 25-year-old shared a heartfelt message for the Yankees on Thursday in an Instagram post.&quot;After 9 years with this organization, all I can say is thank you. Thank you for believing in me from day one, for shaping me as a player, for giving me the opportunity to grow, make mistakes, learn, and live moments I will never forget.&quot;From the moment I signed, I knew it wasn’t just any team it was a family. You opened the doors tome me when I was just a young kid full of dreams, and you gave me the tools, the discipline, and the trust to become the player and the person I am today.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOswald Peraza also thanked his former coaches and teammates, along with the Yankees fans in his post:&quot;I want to deeply thank every coach, manager, teammate, medical staff member, trainer, and clubhouse worker. Each of you contributed to my development, and I’ll carry you in my heart forever.&quot;But above all, I want to thank the fans in the Bronx. You are one of a kind. Your passion, your demands, your support, and your energy were felt in every game, every play, every ovation and even in every critique. You pushed me to give my best every single day. You made me feel the pride of wearing that uniform.&quot;Oswald Peraza made his Angels debut against the White SoxOswald Peraza saw more time in the field this season after the Yankees released third baseman DJ LeMahieu. While Peraza provided solid infield cover, he failed to make a mark at the plate. He cut an underwhelming .152/.212/.241 slash line with a .452 OPS this season for the Yankees.Peraza made his Angels debut against the Chicago White Sox over the weekend and has gone 1-for-5 for his new team.