"It would've been very difficult to make this team" - Angels GM Perry Minasian explains decision to axe veteran after just 1 game

The Los Angeles Angels released recently-signed catcher Francisco Mejia on Tuesday and General Manager Perry Minasian spoke to the media afterward to explain the reason why. The 28-year-old signed a minor league contract with the LA side this winter and has been axed after a single Spring Training game.

Minisian made it clear that the move was for the sake of the player, who is looking for major league action, which would be improbable with the Angels.

Perry Minasian started his career in the MLB when he became a clubhouse attendant for the Texas Rangers in 1996. He was promoted to a scout for the Rangers in 2003 and then went on to join the Toronto Blue Jays in the same role in 2009. He later served as the assistant general manager for the Atlanta Braves for four seasons and was appointed as the Angels GM in 2020.

Francisco Mejia originally signed with the Cleveland Indians as an international free agent in 2012 and went on to make his MLB debut with them in 2017. He then went on to play for the San Diego Padres and the Tampa Bay Rays before becoming a free agent at the end of last season. However, Mejia's time with the Angels lasted only for a single Spring Training game as the team surprisingly released him on Tuesday.

“He wants to be in the big leagues. He’s been in the big leagues a long time. As currently constructed, it would have been very difficult to make this team, which was his goal,” Minasian said.

Angels GM Perry Minasian responds to Anthony Rendon's comments about his top priority

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon repeated a sentiment that he has shared several times over his MLB career: that baseball is not his top priority in life, despite the money he makes from it. He has always maintained that there are more important things in life, and his GM had a response for him as well.

Minasian said that despite Rendon's comments, the player's actions have proved that he is always there for the team, which is more important than words:

“For me, it’s actions, right? It’s less about words and more about actions. Anthony is a good teammate," Minasian said.

