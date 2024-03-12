J.D. Davis Landing Spots: 2 teams emerge as potential destination, per insider

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants released third baseman J.D. Davis. This came a week after the team signed free-agent slugger Matt Chapman to take the reins at 3B.

Davis was having a solid spring before his release. He was 6 for 15 with two home runs and six RBIs in six games. Now, he will look for a new home for the upcoming season, which is just weeks away from starting.

Fortunately, some teams still require a corner infielder or another bat. Per the New York Post's Jon Heyman, he sees the New York Mets or the Toronto Blue Jays as likely fits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Mets could use Davis as either a designated hitter or an option for Pete Alonso at first or Brett Baty at third. This would also be an organization Davis is familiar with, playing for them from 2019 to 2022.

For the Blue Jays, they could certainly use a third baseman. They have plans to use a mixture of guys at third base, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Who else could be in the market to land J.D. Davis?

J.D. Davis (Image via Getty)

J.D. Davis could still be a key piece for an organization looking to make the postseason. He is coming off a season with the Giants, where he appeared in 144 games, hitting .248/.325/.413 with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

One team that could view him as a solid depth piece is the Texas Rangers. They have Josh Jung at third base, who has been great but was injured last season. Davis would not be somebody the team would use every day, but when needed.

The Rangers could be without Corey Seager to start the season as he recovers from his sports hernia surgery. Davis could be the piece that eases the front office's mind as they prepare to defend their World Series title.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.