J.D. Davis News: Veteran third baseman inks one-year, $2,500,000 deal with Oakland Athletics

According to MLB insider Rober Murray, veteran infielder J.D. Davis has reached a one-year, $2,500,000 deal with the Oakland Athletics. The signing comes only days after the San Francisco Giants released Davis. Now, the 30-year-old infielder will look to rebuild his value with the Athletics in order to land a long-term deal at the expiry of his current deal.

Expand Tweet

"Free-agent infielder J.D. Davis and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal." - @ByRobertMurray

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although there were a number of teams interested in signing J.D. Davis after his release, it may have been a bit surprising that the Oakland Athletics were the club to land him. Davis was linked to several clubs during his short free agency, with the New York Mets seen as a legitimate contender to bring him back to the franchise.

It was a bit surprising when the San Francisco Giants opted to part ways with Davis, however, after the club signed free agent Matt Chapman, he was viewed as expendable. Now, Davis should find himself in the perfect situation as he should find himself with a solid role with his new club, which could lead to interest at the MLB Trade Deadline.

Expand Tweet

"Third baseman J.D. Davis, who was released by the San Francisco Giants after they signed free-agent Matt Chapman, now goes to Chapman's original home. He signs a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Oakland A's. @ByRobertMurray and @Ken_Rosenthal on it." - @BNightengale

Davis remained a solid contributor last season with the San Francisco Giants, which made his release all the more unexpected. Over 144 games in 2023, Davis posted a .248 batting average with 18 home runs, 69 RBIs, and a .738 OPS.

J.D. Davis is a prime candidate to be traded by the Oakland Athletics this season

Even though the announcement that Davis was joining the Oakland Athletics came as a surprise, it was the ideal move for both parties. While Davis will be given an opportunity to play and build his value, the Athletics will have a valuable trade chip for the summer.

The Oakland Athletics are not expected to be competitive this season, which is why acquiring Davis is a perfect strategic move. Davis should draw plenty of interest near the trade deadline, which could help Oakland land an intriguing prospect in return.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.