J.D. Martinez Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft six-time All-Star slugger in 2024?

The ongoing free agency saga for J.D. Martinez continues to puzzle MLB fans. A six-time All-Star, Martinez remains one of the most effective batters in the majors, yet remains unsigned only a few days before the 2024 campaign. Even though he has been linked to a number of different clubs, there is no indication of where the slugger will play in 2024.

Although J.D. Martinez is now 36 years old, he still remains elite with the bat in his hand. Last season, the veteran appeared in 113 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, earning the sixth All-Star selection of his career thanks to his incredible performance. During the 2023 season, Martinez posted a .271 batting average with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

That level of production would be welcomed on every team across the MLB, yet he still remains unsigned. There could be a number of factors why he has not landed with a club, including the financial aspect, however, he should certainly land with a team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"NEWS: The #Mets are talking to J.D. Martinez and the interest is mutual, per @JonHeyman" - @metsbatflip1

This does not only affect the veteran's value in the MLB but also in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues. Martinez is one of the most intriguing stash candidates this season, as he will likely continue to rack up stats no matter where he lands. Martinez has been linked to the likes of the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels.

J.D. Martinez is worthy of a late-round flier even with his uncertain future

Many 2024 fantasy baseball leagues have either already drafted or are nearing their drafts, which will likely see Martinez's average draft position tumble down the rankings. Depending on the size of the league, Martinez may go undrafted altogether if he has yet to sign with a club come draft day.

Expand Tweet

"Most home runs, last 96 games played in 2023: Matt Olson, 36, Shohei Ohtani, 36, Aaron Judge, 33, J.D. Martinez, 32. Yeah, this is a J.D. Martinez post" - @CodifyBaseball

That being said, if he were to sign with the New York Mets for example, his value would shoot up, making him a true bargain in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. Right now, managers should try and land Martinez as late as possible in drafts, potentially snagging him with their final pick.

Be sure to draft Martinez now, as his value will only increase when he lands with a team. He could see himself moving up nearly 100 picks in drafts if he were to sign, particularly with a contender or team that will provide him with a sizable role such as the Los Angeles Angels.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.