J.D. Martinez landing spots: AL West club might be best fit for veteran hitter

After an impressive season with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, veteral MLB slugger J.D. Martinez is one of the few free agents remaining in the market and has sparked some interest among teams. With the Los Angeles Angels reportedly still looking to add a middle order bat to replace Shohei Ohtani's output, they have emerged as the best fit for the slugger. MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco believes Martinez is the best option available for the Angels in the market, and they have the means to pursue him as well.

J.D. Martinez was selected by the Houston Astros in the 2009 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2011. Since then, he has established himseld as an elite slugger, making six All-Star appearances while playing for the Detroit Tigers, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Boston Red Sox and the LA Dodgers. He also won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018.

While the 36-year-old slugger is definitely in the twilight of his career, he proved last year with the Dodgers that he still has plenty to offer, playing 113 games, hitting .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. The Angels need to add a designted hitter to their middle order in order to replace Ohtani's runs and owner Arte Moreno has the funds to spend. While the LA side have been linked to Martinez over the winter, he looks even more promising in the current free agent market.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Which other MLB teams are interested in J.D. Martinez?

While MLB's Anthony Franco believes that the Los Angeles Angels are the best fit for veteran slugger J.D. Martinez, he has reportedly attracted attention from a host of other teams loooking for a designated hitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Three other teams who have shown serious interest in Martinez in the last few weeks are the Chicago Cubs, the New York Mets, and the San Diego Padres. A move to any of them is highly possible, and likely to happen soon as Spring Training picks up.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.