J.D. Martinez News: 6-time All-Star veteran inks $12,000,000 deal with Mets

The New York Mets have announced the signing of veteran slugger J.D. Martinez from the free agent market, which will provide some much-needed firepower to their lineup.

The 36-year-old provides New York with a proven designated hitter for the season, following a terrific stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that Martinez has agreed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Mets.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After being selected by the Houston Astros in the 2009 MLB Draft, J.D. Martinez made his major legue debut with them in 2011.

The six-time All-Star has gone on to have short spells with the Detroit Tigers, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Boston Red Sox before joining the Dodgers. He has made the All-Star team six times and won the World Series in 2018.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns hinted earlier that they might land a top free agent, and he has done exactly that. Martinez's addition to the lineup is a huge boost for New York, as he brings a wealth of experience.

More importantly, he's coming off an impressive season, going 271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs in 113 games. Although he has had some injury concerns, he appears to be the perfect fit for a short-term contract.

J.D. Martinez to defer more than half his Mets salary to 2034

As we have seen several players and teams do over the winter, J.D. Martinez and the New York Mets will defer most of his salary, which will be paid in installments between 2034 and 2038.

Expand Tweet

As reported by SNY's Andy Martino, his one-year deal is worth $12 million. He will only recieve $4.5 million this year, while the remaining, in $1.5 million installments, will be paid after a decade.

This is a trend that seems to be growing in the MLB, which is not a surprise, as it helps both player and team navigate the luxury tax threshold.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.