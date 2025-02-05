J.D. Martinez playfully warns Francisco Lindor about his shortstop position with New York Mets

Despite remaining unsigned, free agent J.D. Martinez is trying to stay in top form as spring training approaches. In a video shared on social media this Tuesday, Martinez was seen sharpening his swing with intense batting practice. He seemed more than ready for the next opportunity.

However, Martinez's former teammate and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor poked fun in the comments section.

Check out the video below:

Lindor jokingly remarked that he thought Martinez had decided to switch to pickleball full-time. His comment playfully referenced the designated hitter’s recent statement from Monday’s press release, where Martinez had hinted at transitioning to pickleball after his baseball career.

"I thought you was doing pickleball?" Lindor wrote in the comments section.

Francisco Lindor's comment. Source - Instagram/@lindor12bc

Mets baserunning coordinator Jemile Weeks intervened in the conversation between the two and stated that the 37-year-old only plays pickleball during the weekends.

"Only on weekends bruh lol. He still loves the game during the week," Weeks wrote.

Jemile Weeks' comment. Source - Instagram/@realjemileweeks

J.D. Martinez replied in the same thread to Lindor, where he tagged Weeks and talked about how he's thinking about playing at the shortstop position in the coming season.

"Let em know!! lol I might start playing SS next year! Watch out," Martinez quipped.

Weeks jokingly said that the shortstop position is available, and Martinez could definitely be the perfect fit for the team.

"I heard SS is available, you're the man for the job bro lol," Weeks stated.

J.D. Martinez's and Jemile Weeks' comments. Source - Instagram/@jdmartinez28/@realjemileweeks

J.D. Martinez signed a deal with pickleball company JOOLA

As J.D. Martinez continues his search for his next MLB team, he’s also exploring a new passion, pickleball. On Monday, he announced in a press release that he has signed a deal with pickleball company JOOLA, which will support his transition into the sport once his baseball career comes to an end.

JOOLA revealed that Martinez is currently training under pro player Eric White, who believes the former Mets slugger has the potential to make a serious impact in the sport. Additionally, Martinez will "receive backing from JOOLA to compete in professional events like the PPA Challenger Series and to host his own pickleball tournaments."

Even Martinez seemed excited about transitioning to professional pickleball, as he has developed a certain kind of respect for the game.

"I see pickleball as a sport I’ll be involved in for the long run and JOOLA’s commitment to the sport and my personal growth in the game makes this partnership even more special," Martinez said in a statement via JOOLA.

"What I love is how people of all ages can play and compete on an equal level—it's all about skill," Martinez added. "Every time I step onto the court to play, I feel like I uncover another layer of the game, and it keeps drawing me in. The competition aspect is what keeps me hooked!"

J.D. Martinez has been a great performer in the MLB as well. He has averaged .235 with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs in the last season with the New York Mets.

