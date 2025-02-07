J.D. Martinez points out 4 names pushing Mets to serious championship contention

While veteran slugger J.D. Martinez continues to explore free agency, he has backed his former team, the New York Mets, to contend for the championship this year. The 37-year-old helped the New York side make a deep postseason run last year and believes that their offseason additions make them title contenders this season.

Speaking on The Show with Jon Heyman, Martinez points out four names that will keep the Mets competitive in the coming years:

"I think the Mets are going to be a problem for the league for a couple of years now. Especially with signing Soto and with Lindor, they have two good backbones to that team (29:19 - 30:33)."

"Steve Cohen and Alex Cohen, hats off to them. They're probably my favorite owners for any team I've played for. They're so hands-on and I know they're going to be so involved in day-to-day operations. They're going to make sure that team's competitive. I know how much they love the Mets and how much they love New York."

"With those guys now as your cornerstones and having ownership like that, I believe that the Mets are going to continue to put a really good product out there and they're going to continue to compete."

Over the last four seasons with the New York Mets, Francisco Lindor has established himself as one of the core players of the franchise both on and off the field. He is now joined by a 26-year-old Juan Soto, who has a promising MLB career ahead of him. They are set to make a formidable duo.

Moreover, the Mets owner, Steve Cohen, and his wife, Alex Cohen, have been hugely invested in the team and its operations since taking over in November 2020. Aside from having the deepest pockets in the MLB, they genuinely love the team and have been closely involved in developing them into a competitive side. While J.D. Martinez parted ways with the Mets at the end of last season, he is confident that they will remain competitive.

MLB veteran J.D. Martinez set to start his pickleball career after retiring from baseball

Free agent J.D. Martinez, aged 37 years old in 2025, is in the twilight of his baseball career. He has recently announced signing a sponsorship contract with pickleball equipment manufacturers JOOLA, which will see him play the sport professionally in the near future.

“I see pickleball as a sport I’ll be involved in for the long run," said J.D. Martinez in a press release.

As of now, Martinez is still looking for a team for 2025 after spending last year with the New York Mets. The slugger recorded a .235 batting average with 17 home runs and 69 RBI for the Mets last year.

