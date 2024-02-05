J.D. Martinez rumors: AL Central team labeled as the 'perfect fit' for veteran hitter, per report

J.D. Martinez is still a free agent, as are many other big names who are still searching for new destinations for the 2024 season. With spring training weeks away, the offseason will move at a rapid pace, with big signings in the corner.

Last year, he played with the Dodgers, but that possibility is now gone since the club signed two-way star Shohei Ohtani to a record 10-year, $700 million deal. Ohtani is likely going to play as a designated hitter, replacing Martinez in the role from the previous season.

Earlier this offseason, Martinez was linked to many teams, including the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Toronto Blue Jays. However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that athe Cleveland Guardias might be the "perfect fit" for him.

"The perfect fit for DH J.D. Martinez, GMs say, are the Cleveland Guardians, who have spent just $1.1 million this winter," Nightengale said in his report.

Is J.D. Martinez's potential and "Perfect Fit" destination competitive in 2024?

Guardians have the likes of Shane Bieber and potentially Martinez to compete for the AL Central crown. There were rumors early on that the Guardians might trade away Bieber for the right price but it seems to be a foregone conclusion as they head into the 2024 season.

The Guardians found themselves 12 games out of a postseason spot after finishing 76-86 in the 2023 regular season. They finished third behind the division-winning Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers.

Though the Guardians seem stacked for the 2024 campaign, impending contract talks with Naylor and Bieber, a free agent after next season, will be pivotal. It remains to be seen how they navigate this ship and the impending decisions may drive their future roster moves.

As for Martinez, he is still looking for his next destination but his limited flexibility as a designated hitter may be a hindrance to getting the deal he wants.

