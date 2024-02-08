J.D. Martinez Rumors: Mets nowhere close to the 'sweet spot' with veteran slugger, per report 

Veteran slugger J.D. Martinez is surprisingly still available as a free agent. After being a point of interest with several teams, he has yet to find a uniform for the upcoming season.

Recently, there have been discussions that the New York Mets have shown interest in the star. It turns out that things were not on the same page, and the Mets are nowhere close to the sweet spot.

According to a report by MLB insider Andy Martino, both sides have yet to come close to finishing a deal. The Mets are looking for free agents but need players of extreme value, and Martinez does not seem to fit the bracket.

Adding the slugger would bring value, but the Mets seem to have their reasons for staying away. Martinez will reach the end of his career soon, and a long-term deal will not be appropriate. The Mets might be considering their finances before signing the veteran.

J.D. Martinez remains a top designated free agent hitter

Martinez is one of the top designated hitters in the market alongside Jorge Soler. While both players remain unsigned, it's a matter of priority for clubs to consider such players. The Mets have been interested in him since last year, but Soler is also one of their options.

Soler possibly has a better opportunity to sign a more extended contract with a team. On the other hand, Martinez is a six-time All-Star with an incredible performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

He can still play outfield and continue contributing from the plate. It's seemingly just a matter of time for the former Dodgers star to find a team, but Spring Training is just around the corner, and the clock continues to tick.

The veteran will likely need to jump at any opportunity that comes his way. As for the Dodgers, they were focused on pursuing Shohei Ohtani. Hence, the designated hitter was forced to look for another team.

The Mets have not ruled out the veteran entirely, but they have not progressed either. The next few weeks should determine the position for J.D. Martinez and where he ends up playing next season.

