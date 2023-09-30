J.P. Crawford hit his third career grand slam as the Seattle Mariners won a crucial game against the Texas Rangers to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Mariners shutout their division rivals for a 8-0 win at home that sparked jubilant celebrations at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

J.P. Crawford came on in the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded. He faced reliever Brock Burke who came on to the mound, especially to face a based loaded jam left by starter Nathan Eovaldi. Burke was almost close to giving a walk when he fell behind 3-1 but just missed his aim on the next pitch that led to a 367 feet hit to right field.

This was the Mariners infielder's 19th home run of the season. Crawford has been one of the clutch players for the team, recording 11-16 with 26 RBIs during a bases loaded situation. His grand slam completed a strong run of at-bats from the Seattle lineup that also saw Ty France and Josh Rojas hitting solo shots.

No other grand slam was as celebrated by the Seattle crowd, considering the playoff context for this season. J.P Crawford also hit a RBI double in the ninth inning of the series opener to secure a 3-2 win.

Seattle fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their celebration.

Seattle Mariners keep hopes alive ahead of final two games

The defeat inflicted to the Texas Rangers made the AL West division standings even trickier. There's a chance for the contenders, which also includes the Houston Astros, to finish with the same record and create a tie for the first place.

If Seattle makes it to the postseason, this will just be the sixth time in the history of the franchise. It is yet to feature in a World Series since their inception in 1977.