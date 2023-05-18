In a remarkable turn of events, J.P. France, the talented Houston Astros pitcher, recently shared a deeply personal story that sheds light on the challenges he faced in his baseball career.

In an exclusive interview, France revealed that he contemplated quitting the sport he loves dearly, only to receive a life-changing call from his supportive girlfriend.

France's journey to the big leagues has been filled with both triumph and adversity. The young pitcher, known for his lightning-quick fastball and exceptional control, was once on the verge of giving up on his dreams.

The call, which France initially perceived as an interruption, turned out to be a pivotal moment.

"If you want to quit, just quit. Stop wasting my time, stop wasting your time, we can go back, I can go back to work in Aspen and all that." - Jessica McCain, France's then-girlfriend, now wife had said.

Those words had a profound impact on France, who went on to have a stellar 2022 season in the minors. He was eventually called up to the Astros in May 2023, and has since become a valuable member of the team's bullpen.

J.P. France is now married to the girlfriend who saved his baseball career, Jessica McCain (now known as Jessica France). The two have been married for nearly two years and have a three-month-old son, Liam.

"Happy 1st Mommy’s Day! Baby Liam has the best mommy in the world!" - France recently posted on Instagram.

J.P. France's journey to the Major League

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 06: J.P. France #68 of the Houston Astros pitches in his MLB debut during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

J.P. France's baseball career has been an exciting journey of ups and downs, setbacks, and resurgences. The right-handed pitcher was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 2019 MLB Draft, marking the beginning of his professional career.

France initially struggled to find his footing in the Astros' farm system, posting an ERA of 7.20 in his first year. However, he bounced back in 2021, showcasing remarkable improvement and earning a promotion to Double-A. His performance in the minor leagues caught the attention of the Astros' coaching staff, leading to his Major League debut on May 6, 2023.

Since his debut, France has displayed flashes of brilliance on the mound, showcasing his formidable pitching arsenal, including a lethal fastball and slider combination. The 28-year-old is still a work in progress, but his potential and determination are undeniable, making him an exciting prospect for the Astros' future.

