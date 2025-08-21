Jac Caglianone’s fiancee Elli shares sneak peek of her game day fun with hotdog and drinks at Royals rookie's rehab game

Kansas City Royals rookie Jac Caglianone has made waves since his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals in June. However, the promising outfielder/first baseman has been out of action due to a hamstring strain.

Ad

Jac Caglianone suffered a hamstring injury on July 26 and was placed on a 10-day injured list by the Royals. His fiancee, Elli McKissock, is cheering for the Royals rookie during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha.

Elli shared a sneak peek of her game day activities in her Instagram story on Wednesday as she rocked up to Huntington Park to support Caglianone's outing against the Columbus Clippers. She held a hot dog and a drink in one of her stories, captioned with an American flag.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Image source - Instagram)

Huntington Park offers Tansky Tuesdays every Tuesday, giving fans access to hot dogs at just 10 cents all game long.

Ad

During Omaha's game against Columbus on Tuesday, Jac Caglianone smashed a two-run home run to help the Storm Chasers to a 9-4 win. Caglianone, who played in right field, went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run on the night.

The rookie also drove in a run in Wednesday's contest as Omaha came from behind with a three-run rally in the eighth inning to win 5-4 against the Clippers.

Jac Caglianone likely to return to Royals roster after roster expansion

While Jac Caglianone is heating up at the plate during his rehab games, his return to the Royals' roster remains uncertain, per manager Matt Quatraro.

Ad

We didn’t set out a certain timeline,” Quatraro said last week. “We told him, ‘Just go down there and play. Just because you get a few hits doesn’t mean you’re coming back the next day, and if you don’t get any hits, doesn’t mean you’re never coming back.’

Ad

We just wanted him to get back on his feet. The hits [are] a good sign, but also being able to run the bases, and be in the field and put some volume back on his body.”

The Royals are likely to push Jac Caglianone's potential return date to the 20-day limit, Sept. 1, the day MLB teams can expand their rosters to 28 players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More