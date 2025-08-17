  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Jac Caglianone's sister Samantha dons a blue bikini while surfing the waves in style

Jac Caglianone's sister Samantha dons a blue bikini while surfing the waves in style

By Harshita Jain
Published Aug 17, 2025 14:47 GMT
Kansas City Royals v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty
Kansas City Royals v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone's sister, Samantha, shared a glimpse of her surfing in the waves. She was a student-athlete in volleyball at Santa Fe College, but didn't continue to the college level. Currently, she is working as a legal assistant at Caglianone & Miller, PA.

Ad

On Saturday, she shared a clip in her story featuring her surfing the waves. She wore a blue bikini, and the scenic view of clouds and the beach complemented the clip. She also tagged her friend Myia Weizman in her clip.

Jac Caglianone&#039;s sister Samantha,posted a surfing clip on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)
Jac Caglianone's sister Samantha,posted a surfing clip on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)

Two days ago, she shared a post in collaboration with @aleosunofficial from St.Pete Beach, Florida. She wore a golden bikini with denim, while holding the tanning oil she was promoting. The caption read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It’s not too late in summer to get that bronze tan you’ve been dreaming of 🤩@sam.caglianone in Florida using our Organic Tanning Oil 🙌"
Ad

Jac Caglianone’s sister, Samantha, posted a playful caption about her brother.

On June 4, Samantha shared a post on her social media platform with her brother, Jac. The shared carousel features eight images of Busch Stadium.

In the first image, both the brother and sister look confident. Jac was in his Kansas City Royals uniform, and Samantha wore a long-sleeved T-shirt with denim bottoms.

Ad

The second image features a family picture with their parents, Jeff and Johanne. The last image is a close-up of Jac posing with a smile behind the net. She added "Congratulations" by Quavo.

"So what does your brother do for a living?" she captioned.

The caption itself is flexing that her brother is an MLB player. Jac Caglianone replied with sibling banter:

"Tyyype."
Jac Caglianone&#039;s sister, Samantha, posted on a carousel social media platform, and his brother replied. (Via Instagram)
Jac Caglianone's sister, Samantha, posted on a carousel social media platform, and his brother replied. (Via Instagram)

Jac Caglianone is on a 10-day IL after suffering a hamstring strain on July 26. Before the injury, he posted a .147 batting average with five home runs and 10 RBIs.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications