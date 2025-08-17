Jac Caglianone's sister Samantha dons a blue bikini while surfing the waves in style

Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone's sister, Samantha, shared a glimpse of her surfing in the waves. She was a student-athlete in volleyball at Santa Fe College, but didn't continue to the college level. Currently, she is working as a legal assistant at Caglianone &amp; Miller, PA.On Saturday, she shared a clip in her story featuring her surfing the waves. She wore a blue bikini, and the scenic view of clouds and the beach complemented the clip. She also tagged her friend Myia Weizman in her clip.Jac Caglianone's sister Samantha,posted a surfing clip on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)Two days ago, she shared a post in collaboration with @aleosunofficial from St.Pete Beach, Florida. She wore a golden bikini with denim, while holding the tanning oil she was promoting. The caption read: &quot;It’s not too late in summer to get that bronze tan you’ve been dreaming of 🤩@sam.caglianone in Florida using our Organic Tanning Oil 🙌&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJac Caglianone’s sister, Samantha, posted a playful caption about her brother.On June 4, Samantha shared a post on her social media platform with her brother, Jac. The shared carousel features eight images of Busch Stadium.In the first image, both the brother and sister look confident. Jac was in his Kansas City Royals uniform, and Samantha wore a long-sleeved T-shirt with denim bottoms.The second image features a family picture with their parents, Jeff and Johanne. The last image is a close-up of Jac posing with a smile behind the net. She added &quot;Congratulations&quot; by Quavo.&quot;So what does your brother do for a living?&quot; she captioned.The caption itself is flexing that her brother is an MLB player. Jac Caglianone replied with sibling banter: &quot;Tyyype.&quot;Jac Caglianone's sister, Samantha, posted on a carousel social media platform, and his brother replied. (Via Instagram)Jac Caglianone is on a 10-day IL after suffering a hamstring strain on July 26. Before the injury, he posted a .147 batting average with five home runs and 10 RBIs.