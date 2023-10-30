Arizona Diamondbacks utility player Jace Peterson spoke to the media about teammate Tommy Pham's sacrifice which earned him his first at-bat in a World Series game. The Diamondbacks had a healthy 7-1 lead heading into the ninth inning of Game 2 when Pham asked manager Torey Lovullo if Peterson could have his at-bat instead. Peterson has now opened up about the incident and praised the great and selfless act from his teammate.

Jace Peterson was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 2011 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2013. Since then, he has played for several teams in the major leagues, including the Atlanta Braves, the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles to name a few. He was acquired by the Diamondbacks just days ahead of this year's trade deadline in order to add depth to their roster in the final half of the season.

While Peterson has never had the opportunity to play in a World Series game, teammate Tommy Pham made sure that he got the oppotunity to do so on Saturday. While Pham gave up his chance to become the first player to go five for five in the World Series, Peterson expressed his gratefulness for the gesture.

"He did an awesome thing that a friend would do. I really can't say enough about it."

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo impressed with Tommy Pham's gesture towards Jace Peterson

While the media and the rest of the world have been updated about the events that led to Jace Peterson pinch hitting for Tommy Pham in Game 2 of the World Series, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo also expressed what he thought of it.

The manager was highly impressed with the selfless gesture, saying it is the kind of attitude he wants in the clubhouse. It is always a good sign when players are thinking about the team and their teammates before themselves. Lovullo will hope that it translates on the field once again when they face the Texas Rangers for Game 3 of the World Series.