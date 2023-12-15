Jack Flaherty Free Agency Update: Detroit Tigers sign star pitcher for a $14,000,000 contract 

Detroit Tigers have announced the signing for starting pitcher Jack Flaherty on a one-year, $14 million deal. The contract could rise to $15 million through start-based bonuses. The RHP entered free agency at the end of the season after joining the Baltimore Orioles in August for the final months of his contract. While his numbers may have dwindled in the past couple of years, there is no doubting Flaherty's potential.

Jack Flaherty was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2014 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2017 after spening over three years in the minors. He soon established himself as one of the most exciting upcoming pitchers in the league, making it to the All-MLB Second Team in 2019. In his first four seasons in the major league, Flaherty struck out 547 batters in 466 innings, while maintaing a 3.21 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

However, the last two seasons have not been kind to him. Burdened with injuries, Flaherty saw a sharp drop in numbers which saw him go out of favor with the Cardinals. In the last two years, his ERA has risen to 4.84, and his WHIP to 1.59 across 180 innings. Nonetheless, a change in environment chould be just the thing he needs to turn his career around.

Where does Jack Flaherty fit into the Tigers rotation?

The Detroit Tigers have successfully signed free agent Jack Flaherty and now boast an impressive starting rotation for the 2024 MLB season. Having signed veteran starter Kenta Maeda earlier in the winter, the Tigers starting roation for next season is expected to include: Flaherty, Maeda, Tarik Skubal, Matt Mannind and Casey Mize or Reese Olson.

Moreover, Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter has done an exceptional job getting the best out the bullpen, as he did with Michael Lorenzen last year. Hence, the 28-year-old ex-St. Louis Cardinals pitcher could turn out to be a diamond in the rough.

