Jack Flaherty gives 2-word verdict on Tarik Skubal after historic performance

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal had a game for the ages in the team's 5-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. The reigning American League Cy Young winner cemented himself in the history books by setting several records and in turn, impressed his fellow starter Jack Flaherty.
The latter recently shared a photo of Skubal with a brief caption as a statement of praise for the young pitcher. After a rental with the Dodgers in the back end of the 2024 season, Flaherty reunited with the lefty on top of the Tigers' pitching rotation and has cemented themselves as a formidable tandem and a big factor in the team's AL-best 34-20 record.
"THE BEST" - Jack Flaherty on Tarik Skubal
Skubal pitched a "Maddux" in Sunday's game against the Guardians. Named in honor of Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, it's when a hurler pitches a shutout with less than 100 pitches thrown.
Given that today's game is flooded with load management and analytics rather than feel for the game, Skubal's rare outing featured a shutout of just 94 pitches. With the victory, Detroit managed to salvage a game in their four-game set against the Guardians.
AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal shuts down Guardians
Tigers ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal was a one-man army against the Guardians. Skubal pitched a complete game shutout with the most strikeouts for a "Maddux" at 13 with no walks and just two hits issued.
In the landmark contest, Skubal set records aplenty. He set the fastest strikeout by a starting pitcher since tracking was established in 2008 — and he did it on the last pitch he threw in the game.
The 28-year-old also became the first MLB hurler since Tigers great Justin Verlander to throw the fastest pitch by a starter since the latter threw a 101.3 mile an hour fireball on July 24, 2009.
After losing three-straight games to the Guardians, the Tigers were all hands on deck to support their ace pitcher. Detroit opened a five-spot in the fourth-inning that was started of by Zach McKinstry's two-run shot. Gleyber Torres, Andy Ibanez, and Riley Greene would all add to the cause as they stave off the sweep attempt of Cleveland.