  • Jack Flaherty jubilant as former teammate Tarik Skubal bags unanimous AL Cy Young Award

Jack Flaherty jubilant as former teammate Tarik Skubal bags unanimous AL Cy Young Award

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Nov 21, 2024 05:53 GMT
Tarik Skubal Jack Flaherty jubilant as former teammate Tarik Skubal bagging unanimous AL Cy Young Award (Source: Getty Images)

Jack Flaherty reacted to former Detroit Tigers teammate Tarik Skubal winning the 2024 American League Cy Young Award. Flaherty had a solid season, splitting time between the Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Flaherty began his 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers but was traded to the Dodgers on July 30. He shared a post from the Tigers’ Instagram account celebrating Skubal’s AL Cy Young Award.

Accompanying the image, Flaherty added the caption:

“SKUB.”
Jack Flaherty story on Instagram about Tarik Skubal
Jack Flaherty story on Instagram about Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal won the 2024 American League Cy Young Award unanimously, garnering all 30 first-place votes. He became the first Detroit Tigers pitcher to win the award since Max Scherzer in 2013.

also-read-trending Trending

The 2024 season was spectacular for Skubal, who achieved several career milestones. He earned his first All-Star selection and secured the elusive pitching Triple Crown. Skubal led the American League with 18 wins, 228 strikeouts, and a 2.39 ERA.

Skubal concluded the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers, starting all 31 games he pitched. He posted a 6.3 WAR, a 0.92 WHIP and issued just 35 walks across 192 innings.

Jack Flaherty could sign up with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2025 season

Last December Jack Flaherty signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Tigers. After a World Series-winning season with the Dodgers, Flaherty elected for free agency and is now looking for a new team.

Coming off a solid season, Flaherty is expected to draw interest from several teams. According to Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report, one of those teams is the Los Angeles Angels.

Rymer suggests Flaherty could sign with the Angels, forecasting a four-year, $88 million deal between the two parties. With the Tigers earlier in the season, he posted a 7-5 record with a 2.95 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 133 strikeouts.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jack Flaherty made 10 starts, going 6-2 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts. Flaherty has also played for the Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
