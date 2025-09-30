Jack Flaherty's 1-word comment before 2025 postseason draws reactions from girlfriend Katie Johnson, ex-MLBer Trevor Plouffe, Ben Verlander

Jack Flaherty has wrapped up the 2025 regular season, and he's bracing himself for the highly anticipated postseason contest, starting Tuesday. The right-hander, who signed a two-year, $35 million contract in February, is expected to be a key contributor for Detroit in the starting role.Flaherty wrapped up his 2025 regular season after making 28 starts for the Tigers this season. He posted an 8-15 record with a 4.64 ERA and 188 strikeouts.Now, ahead of the all-important contest against the Cleveland Guardians for the wild-card round, Flaherty has made an important one-word declaration:&quot;Unfinished ⚡️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, several important figures echoed the sentiment. Former MLB All-Star third baseman Trevor Plouffe wrote:&quot;My guy is always soaked in champagne!&quot;Former Tigers ace Justin Verlander's brother and MLB analyst Ben Verlander also issued a strong support with:&quot;🔥🔥🔥&quot;Flaherty's girlfriend, Katie Johnson, also signaled the gravity of the postseason this fall. Her emojis perfectly summed up the preview of upcoming games:&quot;💥 or 🔫&quot;Comments sectionJack Flaherty's postseason experience in 2024 will be pivotal for TigersJack Flaherty went the distance with the Dodgers last season. With several arms laid off due to injuries before the 2024 trade deadline, the Dodgers decided to trade for Flaherty, and the move turned out to be precious in the run to win the World Series.In the offseason, the Tigers brought back Flaherty in free agency, and now, after a mixed regular season, the club is hoping the right-hander can deliver the goods to get them out of the woods in the wild-card matchup against the Guardians.AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal will take the mound for Detroit in Game 1. Skubal has led the Tigers' rotation from the front, posting a 13-6 record with a 2.21 ERA.For Game 2 of the wildcard series, the Tigers will send Flaherty to the mound, hoping his postseason experience from last year comes good in this matchup.