Jack Flaherty's girlfriend Katie Johnson soaks up the sun in brown plaid bikini at Port de Sóller during her Spanish getaway

Jack Flaherty's girlfriend, Katie Johnson, played eight seasons in the NWSL. Johnson retired from soccer in December, and the Mexican-American is now enjoying her time off in Spain.On Monday, Johnson shared a video post on her Instagram story from the Port de Sóller, a picturesque coastal village and a natural harbor located on the west coast of Mallorca.In the short video, Flaherty's girlfriend seemed to be enjoying a relaxing day on a yacht, where she was spotted sunbathing. She wore a brown plaid bikini with white dots, accessorized with sunglasses and a watch on her left wrist. Reclining comfortably, she appeared focused on her phone while soaking up the sun.Instagram story of Jack Flaherty's girlfriend [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]Port de Sóller is at the foot of the Serra de Tramuntana mountains. It's known for its large horseshoe bay, historic wooden tram connecting it to the inland town of Sóller, sandy beaches and vibrant seafood restaurants. Historically a fishing district, it's now a popular tourist center.While his girlfriend was enjoying time in Europe, Jack Flaherty was back on the mound. On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers pitcher threw 5.2 innings, allowing just one run on a hit and two walks while striking out four Kansas City Royals batters. Despite his okay-ish outing, the Tigers suffered a 3-1 loss.Jack Flaherty's girlfriend, Katie Johnson, explores BarcelonaIn addition to being a retired soccer player, Jack Flaherty's girlfriend, Katie Johnson, is a Pilates instructor. Johnson began the new role at 444 Pilates, a fitness studio in Beverly Hills, Michigan, on July 21.Even though she is not in the US, that didn't deter her from enjoying Pilates sessions. She visited multiple Pilates studios during his recent stay in Barcelona. On Friday, Johnson shared a post on her Instagram, highlighting moments from her Pilates session.&quot;a lot of baja y subelo. Barcelona, you did not disappoint ✨ my kind of sightseeing includes trying new Pilates studios.These spots get my stamp of approval 🫶🏼SABDA, Beat Core &amp; Hotcore,&quot; she captioned the post.The first snap in the post was a short video of Johnson doing Pilates at SABDA, a multidisciplinary studio. She followed it with a mirror selfie, dressed in a white vest, blue shorts, and workout shoes.The post also included a picture of BeatCore, another fitness studio in Barcelona, as well as one from Hotcore Studios. The final snap, likely from Hotcore, was another mirror selfie, where Johnson wore a brown vest paired with yellow shorts. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough born in the US, Johnson represented the Mexican national team. She played 23 games, scoring eight goals for Mexico. Notably, she was part of the team that won the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.