Jack Flaherty’s girlfriend Katie Johnson stuns in chic one-piece and knee-high boots at ALDS Game 2

Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers had a difficult matchup against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. It was a close game at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, but he and his team lost 3-2.
While Flaherty and his teammates were left disappointed, his girlfriend, Katie Johnson, made sure to stun her followers. She uploaded a photo of herself in a chic black dress with knee-high boots.
The couple went public with their relationship this year. Like the pitcher, Johnson is also an accomplished athlete and plays professional soccer. She has played for the Seattle Reign, Sky Blue FC, Chicago Red Stars, San Diego Wave and Angel City.
Johnson has also appeared in 20 international games and has represented Mexico. However, Johnson has not won anything significant with the national team.
Jack Flaherty's girlfriend Katie dropped a 2-word reaction after the Detroit Tigers secured their ALDS berth
The Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Thursday to secure their American League Division Series berth. Jack Flaherty was instrumental as he allowed only three hits and two walks for one earned run. He also secured four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
After the team's ALDS berth was confirmed, Flaherty received a message from his girlfriend, Katie Johnson. Johnson uploaded an image of her hugging Flaherty on Instagram and added a two-word caption.
"Octobers best," Johnson wrote.
While Flaherty had a good game versus the Guardians, he wasn't at his best during the regular season. He had an 8-15 record along with an ERA of 4.64. Flaherty also registered 188 strikeouts in 161.0 innings.
The ALDS between the Tigers and the Mariners is tied at 1-1. Game 3 is set for Tuesday at Comerica Park, with Flaherty starting for the home team.