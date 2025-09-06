  • home icon
  • Baseball
  Jack Flaherty's girlfriend, Katie Johnson, takes on thrilling jet ski ride across blue waves during tropical escape

Jack Flaherty's girlfriend, Katie Johnson, takes on thrilling jet ski ride across blue waves during tropical escape

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 06, 2025 02:33 GMT
Jack Flaherty
Jack Flaherty's girlfriend, Katie Johnson, takes on thrilling jet ski ride across blue waves during tropical escape

Jack Flaherty's girlfriend, Katie Johnson, is enjoying the last bit of summer with her friend, Savannah Levin. The duo is in the middle of their tropical escape to Mallorca, Spain.

On Thursday, Johnson shared a clip of their latest adventure over the sparkling water. In the clip, Johnson and Levin can be seen gliding across the water on a jet ski, cutting through the crystal-clear turquoise waves against a rocky backdrop.

Johnson's Instagram story
Johnson's Instagram story (Source: @katieajohnson/Instagram)

Earlier on Thursday, Johnson shared multiple other snapshots from her getaway to Spain. In one photo, she was captured in a black outfit at a vantage point, catching the sunset over the open waters. She also shared her culinary delights while at a waterfront restaurant.

also-read-trending Trending
"I’ll be back," she wrote in the caption.
Jack Flaherty's girlfriend Katie Johnson announces retirement from professional soccer

In December last year, Katie Johnson dropped the curtain on her professional soccer career. She announced her retirement with a heartfelt highlight video on Instagram while sharing her gratitude in the caption, writing:

"It’s with great joy and gratitude that I officially announce my retirement from professional soccer. I am so thankful that God gave me the gift of soccer. It’s always been the space where I have felt at peace - with the ball at my feet and the chance to create magic. It has been my compass in life and led me to meeting some of the most incredible humans and places that I could have never imagined.
"All I ever wanted to do since I was a young girl was to compete with and against some of the best players in the world. I’m so proud to have done that for 8 years. I’m closing this chapter of life with an inner peace. Playing at home in LA with my family right by my side will forever hold a special place in my heart," she added.
Johnson played eight seasons in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). She represented the Seattle Reign, Sky Blue FC, Chicago Red Stars, San Diego Wave and Angel City FC in her time in the professional league.

Johnson finished her career with 15 goals scored. She also scored eight goals for the Mexican national team. Moreover, she has over 100 NWSL appearances and last played for the Angel City FC.

Edited by Veer Badani
