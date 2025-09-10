  • home icon
Jack Flaherty's girlfriend Katie Johnson turns up the glamor in chic orange "dream dress" for "hot date" night with Tigers star

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 10, 2025 03:12 GMT
(Image source - Jack Flaherty Instagram)

Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty and his girlfriend, Katie Johnson, enjoyed some time away from baseball as the Tigers are on the road for a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

In her latest Instagram story on Tuesday, the former soccer player shared pictures from her date night with the Tigers ace. Johnson wore a chic orange dress while Flaherty donned a classy chequered tuxedo.

Johnson shared a mirror selfie with her boyfriend in one of her stories, captioning it:

"My hot date."
(Image source - Instagram)

In another mirror selfie, Johnson showed off her outfit, writing:

"Dream dress."
(Image source - Instagram)

The former soccer player also shared a glimpse of the venue, sharing a huge dinosaur skeleton at the American Museum of Natural History. Flaherty and Johnson were at the venue for the star-studded LegaCCY Gala organized by the PitCCh In Foundation to celebrate the legacy of Yankees icon CC Sabathia on Monday.

Flaherty showed a glimpse of the gala night in his Instagram story.

(Image source - Instagram)

Jack Flaherty's girlfriend Katie Johnson looks back at her European getaway

While Jack Flaherty is in the thick of his team's playoff push, Katie Johnson is enjoying her time after calling time on her soccer career in Dec. 2024. She shared pictures from her time in Spain last month.

"A lot of baja y subelo Barcelona, you did not disappoint ✨ my kind of sightseeing includes trying new Pilates studios. These spots get my stamp of approval 🫶🏼SABDA, Beat Core & Hotcore," Johnson captioned a post showcasing her visit to Barcelona.
In another post last week, the former soccer player confirmed she will be back in Spain after enjoying are European getaway.

"I'll be back," Johnson captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty's reunion with the Tigers in the offseason hasn't turned out to be as he would've expected. The Tigers ace has struggled for the most part, holding a 7-13 record with a 4.85 ERA, while the team is edging closer to making it to the postseason as they hold the second-best record in the AL behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

bell-icon Manage notifications