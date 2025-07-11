Jack Flaherty’s mom, Eileen, gives shoutout to Pete Crow-Armstrong on achieving rare MLB feat

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong joined the record books as one of three players to record 25 home runs and as many stolen bases before the All-Star break. The others are Bobby Bonds and Eric Davis.

Crow-Armstrong reached the 25-25 milestone with two homers during the Cubs' 8-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. His first dinger came in the third inning, off a Chris Paddack 93.5 mph fastball. He went yard again four frames later, homering Anthony Misiewicz's curveball to right-center field.

The center fielder's achievement garnered praise from Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty's mother, Eileen, who shared the infographic post showcasing Pete Crow-Armstrong's achievement on her Instagram story.

Eileen added a 'Wow' GIF to express her emotion.

Jack Flaherty's mother, Eileen's Instagram Story (Source: Instagram @emflahe)

Flaherty and Pete Crow-Armstrong go back a long way. The two MLB stars played for the same Little League team in Sherman Oaks. Since they were a few years apart, Flaherty umpired a few games in which the Cubs' superstar played.

Following in Flaherty's footsteps, Crow-Armstrong joined Harvard-Westlake High School. Alongside Flaherty and Crow-Armstrong, the school has also produced Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and New York Yankees ace Max Fried. Pete Crow-Armstrong was the No.19 pick in the 2020 MLB draft, while Jack Flaherty was No.34 six years prior.

In an interview last year with MLBPA, Pete Crow-Armstrong spoke about playing amongst Flaherty and other top players he looked up to as a kid.

"You see them on the TV screen every weekend. I feel like I'm still earning my place to really hang with the bigger guys. I'm going to forget that's Jack Flaherty. I'm going to forget that I've known him for years," Crow-Armstrong had said last year.

Jack Flaherty's amusing response to facing Pete Crow-Armstrong

Jack Flaherty and the Tigers shut out a high-flying Cubs offence in a 4-0 win on the 8th of June. As per ESPN's exclusive on Crow-Armstrong, Flaherty had made his feelings known about facing the Cubs star.

"He's a good kid," Flaherty had said. "Always has been."

The 29-year-old pitcher also had a hilarious response about stopping the fellow Californian-born hitter.

"I'm going to hit him," Flaherty had said with a serious face.

During the game, Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 against his senior with a pop-out and a fly-out.

The 23-year-old has 25 home runs and 27 stolen bases this season and is batting at a .271 average. He is carrying an .869 OPS, which was enough to be selected as an All-Star this year.

