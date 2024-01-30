Jackie Robinson's vandalized statue found burned in Wichita, replacement to be erected soon

Last week, the baseball community of Wichita, Kansas woke up to find a statue of Jackie Robinson had been cut at the ankles and stolen. The Hall of Famer is not only one of the best players to ever play the game, but he also became one of the most important because of his role in breaking the color barrier that plagued the early days of professional baseball.

Early Thursday morning at League 42's McAdams Park in Wichita, Kansas, a statue of the iconic infielder was cut off at the feet and stolen from the youth baseball facility.

"A statue of baseball legend Jackie Robinson was stolen from a park in Wichita, Kansas and found dismantled and burned in a trash can fire in what authorities have called a "disgraceful" act." - @ABC

Now, the Robinson statue has since been found by the Wichita Fire Department after they received a call about a trash can on fire at Garvey Park. Authorities have not mentioned any motive behind the theft and subsequent burning of the statue, however, they have not ruled out if it was racially motivated.

Created back in 2013, the youth baseball organization League 42 set out to allow children in the Wichita area an opportunity to play baseball without having to pay expensive fees. The Robinson statue, which was installed at the facility in 2021, became a beckon for the community and those who played the game there.

Plans are in place to erect a new Jackie Robinson statue at the youth facility

Members of the Wichita City Council have said that there have already been a number of donations that have been given in the hope of erecting a new version of the statue. The Los Angeles Dodgers icon's statue has been a "symbol of hope" for the community by allowing youth baseball players to play the game without the burden of expensive fees.

"This is the story of League 42 that brings people together. The statue of Jackie Robinson represents the soul of our game while celebrating diversity and providing opportunities for kids to have fun and learn life's lessons in Wichita, KS. Help find this statue and heal together" - @EnthusiAdams

Now that the Jackie Robinson statue has been found in multiple pieces and burned, the city will need to raise the funds for a completely new one as the old one was beyond repair.

