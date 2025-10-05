Jackson Chourio Injury Update: Brewers hold breath as Pat Murphy breaks 'devastating' news on star OF'S hamstring setback

Milwaukee Brewers' 9-3 win in the National League Division Series opener against the Chicago Cubs was marred by a sense of nervousness as they await the results of Jackson Chourio's MRI. The star outfielder suffered a hamstring injury following his third at-bat of the game.Jackon Chourio started the Brewers' onslaught with a leadoff double in the first inning against starter Matthew Boyd. He provided the finishing touches in the frame with a 2-RBI single against Michael Soroka, part of a six-run barrage. The 21-year-old hit another RBI single in the next innings against the second reliever, Aaron Civale. While trying to reach first base, Chourio's speed slowed down and he look to be in discomfort. He was tended to by manager Pat Murphy and Brewers' head trainer, Brad Epstein.Murphy stated, in the postgame interviews, that Chourio had right-hamstring tightness, the same one that put him on the shelf towards the end of July. &quot;Obviously, it's real scary,” Murphy said. “Having that same hamstring injury to the same leg, we're hoping that it's something he can come back from soon. We have no idea when that would be. He's just getting out of the tube right now. We'll have somebody look at it, could be devastating.”The injury had come in a regular-season game against the same opponents on July 29. Chourio returned a month later in an August 30 game against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, the Brewers were able to pull off a 14-game win streak without the NL Rookie of the Year finalist from last year.Despite being very early in his career, Jackson Chourio has become an indispensable piece in the Milwaukee lineup. Chourio hit .270 with 78 RBIs and 21 home runs in this regular season. He was 5-for-11 in 3 postseason games last year and has made a strong start to the current postseason.Jackson Chourio remains optimistic about return, feeling good about himselfAfter the game, the Venezuelan stated, while they await the results, he believes they have avoided a major injury.“They haven’t said anything,” Chourio said. “We’re still waiting. But physically I feel good, and I feel in a position where I’m ready to keep going and keep competing.”The Brewers have time before they take the field on Monday in Game 2 of the series. Even if Chourio is rested for the game, they will get another day off on Tuesday before the Chicago leg of the series starts.