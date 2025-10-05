  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Jackson Chourio Injury Update: Brewers hold breath as Pat Murphy breaks 'devastating' news on star OF'S hamstring setback

Jackson Chourio Injury Update: Brewers hold breath as Pat Murphy breaks 'devastating' news on star OF'S hamstring setback

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 05, 2025 10:03 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
Jackson Chourio walked off the field after a hamstring injury in Game 1 against the Cubs (Source: Imagn)

Milwaukee Brewers' 9-3 win in the National League Division Series opener against the Chicago Cubs was marred by a sense of nervousness as they await the results of Jackson Chourio's MRI. The star outfielder suffered a hamstring injury following his third at-bat of the game.

Ad

Jackon Chourio started the Brewers' onslaught with a leadoff double in the first inning against starter Matthew Boyd. He provided the finishing touches in the frame with a 2-RBI single against Michael Soroka, part of a six-run barrage.

The 21-year-old hit another RBI single in the next innings against the second reliever, Aaron Civale. While trying to reach first base, Chourio's speed slowed down and he look to be in discomfort. He was tended to by manager Pat Murphy and Brewers' head trainer, Brad Epstein.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Murphy stated, in the postgame interviews, that Chourio had right-hamstring tightness, the same one that put him on the shelf towards the end of July.

"Obviously, it's real scary,” Murphy said. “Having that same hamstring injury to the same leg, we're hoping that it's something he can come back from soon. We have no idea when that would be. He's just getting out of the tube right now. We'll have somebody look at it, could be devastating.”
Ad

The injury had come in a regular-season game against the same opponents on July 29. Chourio returned a month later in an August 30 game against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, the Brewers were able to pull off a 14-game win streak without the NL Rookie of the Year finalist from last year.

Ad

Despite being very early in his career, Jackson Chourio has become an indispensable piece in the Milwaukee lineup. Chourio hit .270 with 78 RBIs and 21 home runs in this regular season. He was 5-for-11 in 3 postseason games last year and has made a strong start to the current postseason.

Jackson Chourio remains optimistic about return, feeling good about himself

After the game, the Venezuelan stated, while they await the results, he believes they have avoided a major injury.

Ad
“They haven’t said anything,” Chourio said. “We’re still waiting. But physically I feel good, and I feel in a position where I’m ready to keep going and keep competing.”

The Brewers have time before they take the field on Monday in Game 2 of the series. Even if Chourio is rested for the game, they will get another day off on Tuesday before the Chicago leg of the series starts.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications