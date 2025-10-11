  • home icon
  Jackson Chourio's girlfriend Gabriela Alejandra serves fitness inspiration with her workout grind rocking nike gear and red shorts

Jackson Chourio's girlfriend Gabriela Alejandra serves fitness inspiration with her workout grind rocking nike gear and red shorts

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 11, 2025 11:01 GMT
Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game Three - Source: Getty
Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game Three - Source: Getty

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio's girlfriend, Gabriela Alejandra, dropped her fitness routine. She shared two photos of her workout on her Instagram story on Friday.

Gabriela wore black Nike shorts and a bra, along with red shorts at the gym. She shared a mirror selfie; the other image showcased her performing a lateral dumbbell raise, a shoulder-strengthening exercise.

“I think I chose the best one for my process,” Gabriela captioned the post.
Jackson Chourio&#039;s girlfriend ,Gabriela,shared stories.(gabriela.apf/Instagram)
Jackson Chourio's girlfriend ,Gabriela,shared stories.(gabriela.apf/Instagram)

According to Gabriela's Instagram bio, she is a lawyer. Two weeks ago, she shared a series of photos on her Instagram, weating a chic green halter top paired with jeans in the city at night.

“While one is alive one must love as much as one can ✨,” Gabriela captioned the post.
Jackson Chourio&#039;s girlfriend, Gabriela, shared a post.(gabriela.apf/Instagram)
Jackson Chourio's girlfriend, Gabriela, shared a post.(gabriela.apf/Instagram)

Chourio dropped a heart-eye and red heart emoji, showcasing affection on social media.

Jackson Chourio reacted to his girlfriend, Gabriela post.(gabriela.apf/Instagram)
Jackson Chourio reacted to his girlfriend, Gabriela post.(gabriela.apf/Instagram)

Jackson Chourio's girlfriend, Gabriela, reacted to his Miami move.

Jackson Chourio shared a series of photoss on his Instagram on February 5. He kept a casual look in a white Armani Exchange t-shirt paired with cargo pants.

“Moving different, vibing higher,” Chourio captioned the post.
Chourio’s girlfriend ,Gabriela, reacted to his post in the comments sections.

“😍😍.”
Jackson Chourio&#039;s girlfriend, Gabriela, reacted to his post.(jacksonbryaan/Instagram)
Jackson Chourio's girlfriend, Gabriela, reacted to his post.(jacksonbryaan/Instagram)

The couple also shared a few photos on Instagram to mark the new year. Gabriela was seated on a stool, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt paired with blue jeans, while Chourio wore a white shirt and jeans. A picture showed Gabriela holding a brown Pomeranian on her lap, while Chourio held the leash of a Shepherd.

“Happy New Year 🎄✨ I wish much life and health for everyone, prosperity and love ❤️ Kai and Sofi, and Sofi and Kai's dads 🥰,” Gabriela said. (English translation of the Spanish caption).

The youngest player to shine in 2025, Jackson Chourio posted a .270 batting average, 21 home runs, 78 RBIs and became the third player ever with 11+ hits, 3+ home runs, and 9+ RBIs in his debut first six postseason games.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

