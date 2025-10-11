Jackson Chourio's girlfriend Gabriela Alejandra serves fitness inspiration with her workout grind rocking nike gear and red shorts

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio's girlfriend, Gabriela Alejandra, dropped her fitness routine. She shared two photos of her workout on her Instagram story on Friday.Gabriela wore black Nike shorts and a bra, along with red shorts at the gym. She shared a mirror selfie; the other image showcased her performing a lateral dumbbell raise, a shoulder-strengthening exercise.“I think I chose the best one for my process,” Gabriela captioned the post.Jackson Chourio's girlfriend ,Gabriela,shared stories.(gabriela.apf/Instagram)According to Gabriela's Instagram bio, she is a lawyer. Two weeks ago, she shared a series of photos on her Instagram, weating a chic green halter top paired with jeans in the city at night. “While one is alive one must love as much as one can ✨,” Gabriela captioned the post.Jackson Chourio's girlfriend, Gabriela, shared a post.(gabriela.apf/Instagram)Chourio dropped a heart-eye and red heart emoji, showcasing affection on social media.Jackson Chourio reacted to his girlfriend, Gabriela post.(gabriela.apf/Instagram)Jackson Chourio's girlfriend, Gabriela, reacted to his Miami move.Jackson Chourio shared a series of photoss on his Instagram on February 5. He kept a casual look in a white Armani Exchange t-shirt paired with cargo pants.“Moving different, vibing higher,” Chourio captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChourio’s girlfriend ,Gabriela, reacted to his post in the comments sections.“😍😍.”Jackson Chourio's girlfriend, Gabriela, reacted to his post.(jacksonbryaan/Instagram)The couple also shared a few photos on Instagram to mark the new year. Gabriela was seated on a stool, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt paired with blue jeans, while Chourio wore a white shirt and jeans. A picture showed Gabriela holding a brown Pomeranian on her lap, while Chourio held the leash of a Shepherd.“Happy New Year 🎄✨ I wish much life and health for everyone, prosperity and love ❤️ Kai and Sofi, and Sofi and Kai's dads 🥰,” Gabriela said. (English translation of the Spanish caption). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe youngest player to shine in 2025, Jackson Chourio posted a .270 batting average, 21 home runs, 78 RBIs and became the third player ever with 11+ hits, 3+ home runs, and 9+ RBIs in his debut first six postseason games.