Joey Ortiz and his wife Iliana recently revealed that they got married in January. Ortiz, currently with the Brewers and formerly with the Orioles, received heartfelt wishes from stars of both teams.

On Friday, Ortiz and Iliana shared a six-snap Instagram post, capturing the highlights of their wedding day.

"1.10.25," Iliana captioned.

The first picture featured their wedding rings, while the second was a stunning monochrome shot of the couple exchanging vows. Ortiz looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, while Iliana wore a chic strapless mini-wedding dress.

The couple shared a passionate kiss in the third, followed by another elegant black-and-white photo. The penultimate snap showed the couple looking into each other’s eyes, while the final image showcased their wedding cake.

Many Orioles and Brewers players and their partners sent heartfelt wishes to the couple.

"Congratulations🤍so happy for you two!!!" Gunnar Henderson's girlfriend Katherine Lee Bishop commented.

"Congratulations!❤️❤️," Tobias Myers' wife Leah wrote.

"Congrats brother," Jackson Holliday said.

"Yessir Joe! Congrats! " Henderson wrote.

"❤️ congratulations!!" Devin Williams' girlfriend Maggie Baddock said.

"Stunning!!! Congrats guys 🤍🤍," Garret Mitchel's wife Haley commented.

"🙌🔥❤️," Andruw Monasterio commented.

"Wooo!! Congratulations 🤍🤍," Willy Adames' girlfriend Kristin Della Rovere wrote.

"Congrats!!!!" Rickie Weeks Jr. said.

Comments on Joey Ortiz's Instagram post (image credit: instagram/headhunjoe)

Ortiz debuted in the MLB for the Baltimore Orioles in 2023. The Brewers acquired him and DL Hall in a trade that sent Corbin Burnes to the Orioles in February 2024.

Joey Ortiz and Iliana attend Nick Gonzales and Rylee Rose's wedding

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales tied the knot with Rylee Rose on Nov. 16. Among the attendees were Joey Ortiz and his then-fiancee, Iliana.

Ortiz shared moments from the wedding on Instagram on Nov. 24. It was a five-snap carousel capturing highlights from the special day.

"Congrats to the new Mr. & Mrs. Gonzales!🍾🎉," Ortiz captioned.

The first snap featured him and Iliana posing alongside the newlyweds. The second was a solo shot of Ortiz, while the third showed him and Kevin Jimenez posing with Gonzales.

In the penultimate snap, Ortiz stood beside Iliana, who looked stunning in an elegant orange outfit. The final photo showcased the breathtaking scenery of the wedding venue.

