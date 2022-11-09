Jacob deGrom Free Agency: Top 5 Landing Spots for the 2x Cy Young Pitcher 

Now that the 2022 season is complete, the MLB universe will be focused on the futures of marquee free agents Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, and Trea Turner. While Judge may be the foremost name on everyone's list, deGrom has been one of the best pitchers of his generation.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Jacob deGrom has opted out of his contract and is now officially a free agent. on.sny.tv/MR3AqTI Jacob deGrom has opted out of his contract and is now officially a free agent. on.sny.tv/MR3AqTI https://t.co/JhSmIAUZtn

"Jacob deGrom has opted out of his contract and is now officially a free agent." - SNY Mets

Even with an injury history, deGrom will be the most coveted pitcher this offseason. In 64.1 innings pitched in 2022, deGrom finished the season with a 5-4 record with a 3.08 ERA, while also recording 102 strikeouts.

The only issue with deGrom, outside of health, has been his lack of Run support throughout his career with the New York Mets, leading some to believe that he may use this opportunity to seek a new start with a different organization. However, the Mets posted a dominant 101-61 record, so would deGrom really want to move on from that?

The Mets remain the favorites to re-sign deGrom, while other potential suitors for the superstar pitcher include the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Texas Rangers.

Which teams have the highest odds of signing Jacob deGrom?

According to bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson, the Mets sit with the best odds of re-signing deGrom with a 23.5% implied probability. Behind them sit the Los Angeles Dodgers at 18.2%, the St. Louis Cardinals at 13.3%, the Texas Rangers at 11.8%, and the New York Yankees at 11.1%.

While there is no guarantee that he will sign with any of those teams, it remains most likely that he will return to New York. However, it's been reported that the Mets are hesitant to extend deGrom to a long-term offer.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff The Mets want to retain Jacob deGrom but would hesitate to match an offer by another team of "four years at a very high number," per @martinonyc The Mets want to retain Jacob deGrom but would hesitate to match an offer by another team of "four years at a very high number," per @martinonyc https://t.co/A9RzJgAJqU

"The Mets want to retain Jacob deGrom but would hesitate to match an offer by another team of "four years at a very high number," per @martinonyc" - B/R Walk-Off

Even though the biggest red flag for deGrom entering free agency will be the length of his new contract because of his injury history, when he is healthy, he is one of the best to do it.

Throughout his nine-year career, deGrom has a 2.52 ERA and a 43.8 WAR, while also recording 1607 strikeouts. While he is still searching for his first career World Series title, he has been selected to the All-Star team four times, winning the Rookie of the Year award, as well as winning the Cy Young Award twice.

In other words, Jacob deGrom is elite.

Poll : 0 votes