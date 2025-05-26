Jacob deGrom’s electric return has Rangers catcher calling him a ‘video game’ on the mound

Without Jacob deGrom, the Texas Rangers might well be lost. They were expected to be a contender this year, but so far, they've only managed to stay afloat. Even in the AL West, they're four games back of first place and are two games under .500. They've underwhelmed to a degree, but there is still time for change.

The issue stems from a lackluster offense, which was supposed to be their calling card. While they wait for the offense to improve to its on-paper level, the pitching staff, specifically deGrom, has carried the weight.

Kyle Higashioka, one of deGrom's catchers, had nothing but high praise for the pitcher this week, via USA Today:

“It’s almost like catching a video game. Just put the glove up there and that’s where the ball goes and it’s like 100 mph. He’s incredible.”

Jacob deGrom has scarcely pitched since 2022, but he's back now and pitching to a level similar to the one in which he was a perennial Cy Young candidate. He's an early favorite for Comeback Player of the Year as well.

Manager Bruce Bochy also shared his thoughts on deGrom's return:

“I’m just really happy for him. I know he was getting tired of sitting on the sidelines. And now he’s back healthy. It’s exciting to see one of the best pitchers ever back in the game.’’

deGrom is 4-1 with a 2.33 ERA and 0.93 WHIP this season, and also has 62 strikeouts in 58 innings of work.

Jacob deGrom opens up on return to the mound

Last year, Jacob deGrom wasn't sure if he'd ever pitch again. He had been basically injured for three years on and off, and he was reaching his late 30s, a lethal combination.

Jacob deGrom is back and healthy (Imagn)

deGrom returned in 2024 and pitched a few times down the stretch in a lost season. Now, he's back to being an ace. He said via USA Today:

“You can’t live with the what-ifs. I never really thought about it, because every time I took the ball, the goal was to win. I still take it that way. I was younger at that time and felt like I could do it. Now it’s trying to be smart and continue pitching for quite a while."

He said the most important part was the mental aspect, because he always wanted to go out and compete. He always wanted to pitch as often as possible, feeling like a "real letdown" whenever he couldn't.

It was a tough period for a possible future Hall of Famer, but he's back and pitching as well as anyone now and will do his part in elevating the Rangers.

