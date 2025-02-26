Jacob deGrom’s invaluable asset for Rangers revealed by team president

Veteran MLB pitcher Jacob deGrom is expected to play a crucial role for the Texas Rangers in the upcoming 2025 season. The two-time Cy Young winner is finally looking like his old self in Spring Training after missing considerable action over the last two seasons.

Jacob deGrom missed the second half of the Rangers' World Series-winning campaign in 2023 after undergoing a Tommy John surgery in June 2023. Owing to the surgery, the veteran ace missed the majority of the 2024 season before returning to the mound in September.

With the four-time All-Star set to make a strong return from his injury issues, Rangers general manager and president of baseball operations Chris Young expressed excitement about watching the star pitcher in full flow. He said on MLB Network Radio:

"We are so excited about where Jacob deGrom is. He had a great offseason. Every day I see him throw, It's just remarkable to watch greatness up close, and he threw up open yesterday. I have to stand it about 10 feet away, watching it just admiring how talented he is. It's so fun to watch."

Young also shared the mentality that the ace brings to the team when he is on the mound which is an invaluable asset for the Rangers:

"Having him on our team, I've said this when we signed him and I stand by it, when you come to the ballpark knowing Jacob deGrom's on the mound, you feel like you're going to win that night and it creates this winning mentality amongst the whole club. We're excited to watch that and hopefully keep him out on the field healthy for an entire season."

Although the four-time All-Star has just made a handful of appearances for the team since signing a five-year, $185 million contract in December 2022, he is expected to be a vital cog in the Rangers rotation next season.

Jacob deGrom sets his goal for 2025 season after recent injury struggles

Jacob deGrom last pitched more than 100 innings for the New York Mets in 2019, winning his second Cy Young Award that season. Injuries have plagued him over the last few years and the 35-year-old hopes to finally break free next season.

“The goal is to get out there as many times as I can,” deGrom said. “We have to be smart with it. We don't want to jump to 200-and-something innings, but I'd like to be able to go out there and make 30 [starts]. That's the goal. You sign here to pitch. I haven't been able to do that. So the goal is to go out there and make as many starts as I can to help contribute.”

The former Mets star has just 197 innings under his belt since 2021. However, all his six starts for the Rangers in 2023 ended up in wins, further showcasing his impact when healthy. If the Rangers are to make the postseason again, Jacob deGrob will have to remain healthy for most of the season as he is expected to lead the rotation in 2025.

