Saturday night was the breakout game that Jake Bauers had been waiting for his whole career.

The New York Yankees' rising star stole the show at Dodger Stadium with two home runs and four RBIs, an impressive feat considering he was sharing the field with former MVPs Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and Josh Donaldson.

Bauers has bounced around the league and has been yo-yo-ing between the majors and minors throughout his career. The Yankees decided to take a chance on the struggling first baseman, signing him from the Cincinnati Reds midway through the 2022 season.

Per a recent article in NJ.com, the powerful lefty was asked about his struggles and the difficulties he faced trying to establish himself in the majors.

"I didn’t know if I would ever be back in the big leagues," said Bauers.

"I really owe it all to the Yankees, the Yankees’ hitting philosophy and the coaches here," Bauers added.

The 27-year-old California native seems to have finally found a home in the Bronx. Bauers has worked hard to cement his place in the lineup and could become a regular in the Yankees' lineup. He has been used predominantly in the outfield but can also play first base or be used as a DH.

Over 26 games this season, Bauers has an impressive .347 OBP and a .889 OPS. He has recorded five home runs, 11 RBIs, 14 hits, and nine runs over 59 at-bats.

Utility man Jake Bauers has bounced around the league since making his MLB debut in 2018

Jake Bauers of the New York Yankees swings at a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium

Jake Bauers has played for four different organizations since 2018 including the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, and Seattle Mariners.

Since making his debut with the Rays, he has played a total of 354 MLB games. Over that stretch, he has a lifetime .214 batting average, a .669 OPS, and has recorded 32 home runs and 121 RBIs.

The Yankees were looking to sign a left fielder before the 2023 season. They now seem to have found one in the unlikeliest of places, and it's a 27-year-old first baseman who was passed on by most MLB organizations.

