Jake Flaherty, Fernando Tatis Jr. & other MLB stars reflect on Jackie Robinson Day

Today, April 15, MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day. It's an annual observance that commemorates the icon's major league debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers on the same day in 1947. Players around the league, such as Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., Royals captain Salvador Perez, and Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen shared what this day means for them.

Although he wasn't the first person of color to play for a major league squad, Robinson's debut was the first in the game's modern era and made the most impact when he showcased his skills to prove naysayers that Negro League players cannot compete in terms of talent with MLB players.

Tigers catcher Jack Flaherty shared a powerful quote that was originally spoken by Robinson.

Flaherty shared a quote from Robinson (mlb/Instagram)

"A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives."

Tatis, meanwhile, lauded the Jackie Robinson's ability to handle challenges with tact and grace.

Tatis expressed his admiration for Robinson (mlb/Instagram)

Salvador Perez not only praised the way how Robinson handled himself as a player, but also for being the pioneer on inclusivity in it.

Perez showed respect to the legendary player (mlb/Instagram)

Finally, Kenley Jensen, who holds the record for fourth-most saves in league history, shared that it's a special and meaningful day to him as he wears the iconic No.42 of Robinson even if it's just once every year.

Kenley Jansen opens up about how this day is special to him not only as a player but as a person (mlb/Instagram)

Every season, the players and team personnel sport Robinson's famous No.42 in Dodger blue to honor the baseball icon. For his contributions not only to the sport but also to the civil rights movement, the league honors his MLB debut anniversary every season.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leads moment of reflection on Jackie Robinson Day

Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was present at Dodgers Stadium before the fixture between the champions and the Rockies to commemorate the great Jackie Robinson.

As a young man who grew up idolizing Jackie Robinson back in the day, Abdul-Jabbar had some choice words for the political climate in the country at present:

“Jackie had an idea of what we had to confront,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “We had to confront segregation. And in many ways, we’re still confronting it. But it’s worth it. And it certainly makes people respect us as a country when they see that there is some tension there, and good people are trying to do the right thing.”

The basketball legend's strong statement was in response to United States president Donald Trump's order to the National Park Services to erase references of the contributions connected to Jackie Robinson, Harriet Tubman, and other minority groups a month ago. It was then brought back a week ago after protests and backlash on social media unraveled during the incident.

