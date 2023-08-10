After the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, the Astros organization and Jake Meyers continue to be the target of numerous jokes and jeers. That is how things are, fair or not. What other teams did or didn't do is irrelevant. Houston misled. They were discovered and punished. Now they are made fun of.

Meyers discussed how the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing controversy has affected his ability to handle criticism.

He said, "My favorite chirp I heard was a fan telling me that I was practicing my cheating in the minors."

Jake Meyers, an outfielder for Houston, who spent the first half of 2017 playing for the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers, doesn't seem to mind the random jeers either. He claims that while the animosity has significantly subsided, he still remembers the deluge of boos he endured at his first MLB Spring Training in 2021.

Jake Meyers' MLB statistics

An outfielder with the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball (MLB), Jake Meyers was born on June 18, 1996. Meyers represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers in college baseball. The Astros chose him in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft and he made his MLB debut in 2021.

He was given the Tri-City ValleyCats after joining the team. Meyers began the 2018 campaign with the Class A Quad Cities River Bandits before getting promoted to the Class A-Advanced Buies Creek Astros of the Carolina League.

On June 5, Meyers played against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre and recorded his first four-hit game in the major leagues. He homered twice and had a career-high six RBIs on August 6 at Yankee Stadium as Houston defeated the New York Yankees 9-7.