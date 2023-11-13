Former MLB pitcher Jake Peavy spoke on the popular baseball show Hot Stove. He outlined his belief on how the new rule changes in the game could change the way teams look to build their rosters.

The offseason is the time for MLB teams decide what kind of team they want to build for the next season and how best to go about doing it. Peavy reckons due to the rule changes in the game, teams may not prioritize power, as they look for other qualities in a free agent.

Jake Peavy is a former MLB who was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 1999 MLB Draft and made his debut for them in 2002. He went on to become one of the best pitchers in the league, winning two World Series titles, a Cy Young award, two-time MLB ERA leader.

He also played for the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox before ending his career with the San Francisco Giants.

The Arizona Diamondbacks made an impressive postseason run, which led them to the World Series with a unique strategy behind their game. New rule changes in the MLB show that game time has reduced while average have increased.

These changes show that there are different ways to winning, just as the Diamondbacks proved with their season. Power is no longer considered the most improtant factor. and Peavy reckons teams will go back to the fundamentals of the game while building their rosters this year.

"We are starting to see now that fundamental baseball wins championships," says Peavy.

Jake Peavy believes the Diamondbacks could have won the World Series had they won Game 1

Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Jake Peavy said on MLB Network's "Foul Territory" on Sunday about the new rule changes in the league.

He reckons that as a result of these changes, teams will change they way they build their rosters for the next season. Fundamentals of the sport like speed, contact and a strong defence will be what teams will look for.

He also said that if the Arizona Diamondbacks had won the first game of the World Series, they could have gone on to win the series.