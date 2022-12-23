James McCann traded to the Orioles: Experienced catcher's addition provides O's depth 

James McCann is the newest member of the Baltimore Orioles. The 32-year-old catcher was sent to the Baltimore Orioles in a trade with the New York Mets for cash considerations and a player to be named later.

McCann was in the middle of a four-year contract with the Mets when the deal was executed. However, some injury ridden seasons have raised questions regarding whether or not McCann is the hitter that he once was.

Side Retired Pod @SideRetiredPod Thank you for the memories James McCann! Thank you for the memories James McCann! https://t.co/ncgh9c1oBZ

"Thank you for the memories James McCann!" - Side Retired Pod

McCann began playing in 2014 for the Detroit Tigers and became a regular starter a year later in 2015. In his first full season, James McCann hit seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 114 games.

McCann continued as a starting catcher for the Tigers, splitting time with Alex Avila. In 2018, McCann signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with the Chicago White Sox, where he spent the next two years playing after getting an extension with the team.

James McCann joined the New York Mets in 2020, signing a four-year deal worth slightly over $40 million. He came off of a career season in 2019, hitting 18 home runs and 60 RBIs, as well as being named an All-Star for the first time. No doubt this contributed to his lucrative deal with the Mets.

McCann had a decent first season with the New York Mets in 2021, hitting 10 home runs and 46 RBIs. However, things began to change in 2022. McCann only hit .195 in 61 games for the Mets last year. He spent most of the year sidelined with wrist surgery.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Mets send James McCann to the Orioles The Mets send James McCann to the Orioles https://t.co/wgyzbPRqWV

"The Mets send James McCann to the Orioles" - Talkin' Baseball

In December 2022, McCann was traded by the Mets to the Baltimore Orioles. The move suits both teams. The Mets clearly prefer catcher Omar Narvaez as the first-stringer, while the Orioles will see him as a valuable mentor to their young catcher Adley Rutschman, who was named a Rookie of the Year Award finalist in 2022.

Baltimore Orioles may need more than James McCann

In a division as competitive as the AL East, the Baltimore Orioles will need a huge change. The team has not made the postseason since 2016, and does not appear poised to do so any time soon. Although McCann is a decent acquisition, it remains to be seen how much will change around Camden Yards.

