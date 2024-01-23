James Paxton Free Agency Update: Dodgers reportedly sign ex-Yankees pitcher on 1-year, $11,000,000 deal

As the MLB market heats up for 'second-tier' free agents this offseason, the latest reports confirm that veteran James Paxton has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 35-year-old veteran did not have the best season with the Boston Red Sox last year and his time with them is mostly remembered for the injuries and disappointments. However, it has now been confirmed that Paxton has signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Dodgers, adding depth to the bullpen.

James Paxton was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2010 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2013. After establishing himself over the next six years, he was traded to the New York Yankees in 2018. After making a good start to life in New York, he was mired by injuries towards the end of his contract and became a free agent in 2021. He eventually signed for the Red Sox in 2022 but missed the entire first season due to surgery.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the biggest headlines in the offseason this year after spending more than a billion dollars in the free agent market. While their roster is loaded with superstars, they were looking to add some depth to their bullpen, exploring several options in the market.

They have now successfully signed Paxton, who offers a good choice and was believed to be on the radar of several other teams like the Yankees and the Orioles. Nonetheless, MLB Insider Bob Nightengale now reports that the LA Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract (plus incentives) with Paxton.

Dodgers set to lead MLB payroll after James Paxton signing

This time last year, the New York Mets were miles ahead of other MLB teams when it came to the size of their payroll. Now, despite deferring huge amounts of player salary for the future, the Los Angeles Dodgers have closed the gap with the Mets after spending over a billion dollars on free agents. Having agreed to spend $11 million (plus incentives) on reliever James Paxton, the LA side is set to become the new payroll leader in the MLB.

