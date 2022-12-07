Popular podcast host Jared Carrabis recently took to Twitter to make a hilarious comparison. He compared the entire Jacob deGrom-Justin Verlander situation at the New York Mets to J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez's breakup.

On December 5, Jared's tweet came ahead of when Justin's possible deal with the Mets hit the press. Adding a touch of humor to the situation, Jared wrote:

"If the Mets sign Justin Verlander, I’ve gotta think Mets fans move on from the loss of Jacob deGrom faster than JLo moved on from A-Rod."

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis If the Mets sign Justin Verlander, I’ve gotta think Mets fans move on from the loss of Jacob deGrom faster than JLo moved on from A-Rod. If the Mets sign Justin Verlander, I’ve gotta think Mets fans move on from the loss of Jacob deGrom faster than JLo moved on from A-Rod.

Four days ago, Jacob deGrom surprised the MLB world by departing from the New York Mets and signing a $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers. While Mets supporters were still reeling in shock, Verlander inked a two-year, $86M deal with the Mets, which was overwhelming news for supporters.

After observing the upheaval of emotions among Mets fans, Jared Carrabis compared the plot to Alex Rodriguez's break-up from Jennifer Lopez.

Wondering what the common ground is here?

Well, the one mutual thing here is short-lived grief. It is about how swiftly Mets fans got over Jacob's departure, like Jennifer Lopez did after her breakup with Rodriguez, and how she married Ben Affleck a year later.

Justin Verlander signed a deal with the New York Mets with the sole purpose of winning

World Series - Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Seven

In a recent episode of the 'Flippin Bats' podcast, Justin Verlander opened up about his new contract with the New York Mets. He discussed it with his brother and Fox Sports MLB Analyst, Ben Verlander. Speaking about his decision to switch teams, Verlander asserted:

"My goal is to win. And I couldn’t be more excited to be a Met."

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander EMERGENCY EPISODE



JUSTIN IS A NEW YORK



“My goal is to win. And I couldn’t be more excited to be a Met”



- My talk with Justin

- His reaction

- The Mets commitment to winning

- Much more



Listen here —> EMERGENCY EPISODEJUSTIN IS A NEW YORK @Mets “My goal is to win. And I couldn’t be more excited to be a Met”- My talk with Justin- His reaction- The Mets commitment to winning- Much moreListen here —> podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fli… 🚨EMERGENCY EPISODE🚨JUSTIN IS A NEW YORK @Mets “My goal is to win. And I couldn’t be more excited to be a Met”- My talk with Justin- His reaction- The Mets commitment to winning- Much more Listen here —> podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fli… https://t.co/6EFv494yt6

"JUSTIN IS A NEW YORK METS." - Ben Verlander

The New York Mets have high expectations from Justin Verlander. The two-time World Series champion has consistently shown that he is capable of meeting high standards. We will see if he can deliver in New York.

Poll : 0 votes