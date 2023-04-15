Jarred Kelenic Contract Details: What is the Seattle Mariners' breakout star's salary in 2023?

Outfielder Jarred Kelenic was touted as one of baseball's hottest young prospects when he was selected by the New York Mets in the first round of the June 2018 Amateur Draft.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin-native signed a $4.5 million bonus when he committed to the team. Kelenic spent most of the 2018 season in Triple-A, where he hit .286/.371/.468 with six home runs and 42 RBIs.

Waukesha West Athletics @WolverinesPride Jarred Kelenic selected 6th overall by the New York Mets in the 1st Round of the 2018 MLB Draft! #wolverinespride Jarred Kelenic selected 6th overall by the New York Mets in the 1st Round of the 2018 MLB Draft! #wolverinespride https://t.co/XtnMWwYyI5

Although he was full of promise, Kelenic never cracked the Mets lineup despite spending the entire season in the organization. As 2018 drew to a close, some began to think that the Mets would trade the rising star. In December 2018, that's exactly what happened.

The New York Mets traded Kelenic and a host of other prospects to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and $20 million in cash considerations.

By 2021, Jarred Kelenic still had not appeared in an MLB game. After stating that the Mariners had kept him in the minors because he refused to sign an extension, he was finally added to the roster in May 2021 and made his MLB debut against the Cleveland Indians soon thereafter.

Over the course of 2021, Jarred Kelenic bounced between the Mariners and the Tacoma Rainiers, their Triple-A affiliate. He was, however, able to hit 14 home runs and 43 RBIs in 93 big league games, albeit with an average of just .181.

Ahead of the 2022, Kelenic signed a one-year deal worth $706,200. His 2022 campaign did not yield any better results than his previous season. Kelenic hit .141/.221/.313 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs.

Things began to change when Jarred Kelenic took the field in 2023. He hit the ground running, blasting four home runs in his first 12 games, including a 482-foot moonshot that cleared the upper bleachers at Wrigley Field in a game against the Chicago Cubs.

"Jarred Kelenic. Again." - Daniel Kramer

Ahead of the 2023 season, Kelenic signed another one-year deal with the Seattle Mariners, this time increasing his salary by $23,200 for an annual value of $729,400. If Kelenic can keep up the pace, he will be in store for a big 2024 extension.

Jarred Kelenic has established himself as an early-season breakout

Part of what makes baseball so special is the ability for players to come out of the woodwork and make a difference for their team. Although the season is still very young, Kelenic has the chance to become a major part of his team as they look to make back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 2001.

