Jarred Kelenic Injury Update: Mariners slugger knocked out of action just days after MLB return

After returning from the IL and appearing in only one game, the Seattle Mariners will be without Jarred Kelenic for at least a few games. The incident occurred when the outfielder fouled a ball off of his right foot, and while manager Scott Servais said that the injury is minor, the team will be extra cautious given the amount of time he has missed this year.

"Here's the play in which Jarred Kelenic nicked his right foot with a foul ball the other night, which has led to him being out of the Mariners' starting lineup the past two days. No major cause for concern, Scott Servais said -- they're just resting it." - @DKramer_

Undoubtedly for Seattle Mariners fans, seeing their talented young outfielder out of the lineup for several days is a bit concerning, however, according to Servias, it is simply for rest. It is expected that Jarred Kelenic will be out of the lineup on Wednesday and with the team having a day off on Thursday, there will be an opportunity to return on Friday.

Kelenic's health is the number one priority, however, the Seattle Mariners will need him to return to the lineup as soon as possible. The club finds themselves in the thick of the American League Wild Card race and is currently tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the final postseason spot.

"Wild AND crazy Wild Card. Who do you think makes it down the stretch? #SeptemberBaseball" - @MLB

A closer look at the self-inflicted injury that kept Jarred Kelenic out of the lineup for several weeks

Prior to his appearance on Monday, Kelenic had not appeared in a game for the Mariners since July 19th. The outfielder broke his foot after kicking a water cooler following a strikeout against the Minnesota Twins. The injury not only shelved the potential star for weeks but also stalled his breakout season.

Prior to the self-inflicted injury, the 24-year-old was enjoying the best season of his young MLB career. Through 90 games this season, Kelenic has maintained a .252 batting average with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs, as well as recording a career-high 12 stolen bases.

If the Seattle Mariners are going to surpass the Toronto Blue Jays or Texas Rangers and secure a postseason berth, Kelenic could play a key role in their future. Although the team hopes to rest him, he is reportedly available off of the bench on Wednesday.