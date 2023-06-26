Jason Heyward contract: Breaking down Dodgers outfielder's salary details in 2023

Jason Heyward joined the Los Angeles Dodgers at the beginning of the current season after signing a minor league contract with the team during the offseason.

The 33-year-old outfielder has been a part of Major League Baseball for the past fourteen years. He began his career with the Atlanta Braves, where he earned the National League Rookie of the Month award twice. Heyward spent a significant portion of his career with the Chicago Cubs, winning the World Series with them in 2016.

Known for his exceptional fielding skills, Heyward has received numerous defensive accolades for his performances in right field. He is a five-time Gold Glove winner and was honored with the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2014.

Although Heyward's career seemed to be on an upward trajectory when he signed an eight-year, $184 million contract with the Cubs, his later years in Chicago were hampered by injuries, resulting in underwhelming performances. After sustaining a left quadriceps strain last year, he was released by the Cubs.

At the beginning of this season, Heyward inked a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He agreed to a one-year deal worth $720,000 with the franchise. Impressive showings during Spring Training earned him a spot in the lineup as a versatile backup for all three outfield positions.

Jason Heyward's 2023 season so far

Jason Heyward has been batting at .234 this season with 34 hits and 17 RBIs including eight home runs. He has been struck out 35 times in his 145 plate apperances. His role as a backup outfielder has meant he has been alternated in the linup from time to time.

In the recent series against the Houston Astros, Heyward scored a three-run home run in the second game of the series off a 380-foot line drive. However, he failed miserably in the series finale striking out three times. The outfielder will look to head back into form to cement his place in the lineup.

