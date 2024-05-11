Jason Heyward Injury Update: Dodgers near decision as OF begins rehab assignment

The high-flying Los Angeles Dodgers have a positive Jason Heyward update and barring any setbacks, another important at-bat could soon make his way into the lineup. Out since April 3, due to lower back tightness, Heyward is grinding it out as per recent reports from Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Earlier on Friday, Heyward was taking live at-bats at Petco Park, where he shared that he is feeling good and is ramping up his practice. He mentioned increasing live at-bats and five innings of defense, after which the club will start his rehab assignment in the minors. The same was confirmed by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Heyward joined the Dodgers in 2022 as a free agent on a one-year deal. He re-signed with them back on another $9 million annual deal after doing well in 2023.

Before hitting the injured list in April, Heyward had 14 plate appearances. He batted .214, compiling three hits, and two RBIs. Last year, he batted .269, adding 15 home runs and 40 RBIs. He provided production from the middle of the lineup and once he is back, he is expected to bat fifth/sixth in the heavy frontload lineup.

Potential fallout within Dodgers with Jason Heyward nearing return

When Jason Heyward once went to the 10-day injured list, there wasn't much concern that he would return soon. However, he suffered a setback, pushing him back and allowing the Dodgers to get a look at 23-year-old Cuban rookie Andy Pages, ranked by MLB Pipeline as their No. 3 prospect.

So far, Pages has been giving out more production from the bottom lineup than expected. He seems to have grabbed the opportunity with both hands, as he is hitting .308, four home runs, and 13 RBIs.

With Pages doing well, the Dodgers will need to decide on James Outman, who is in a slump and may get optioned to minors when Jason Heyward returns. This season, Outman is batting .163, including three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Speaking about him last Monday, manager Dave Roberts discussed Outman's slump and said his "indecisiveness" at the plate is hindering his approach.

"Last year when [Outman] was struggling -- at some points it was similar in terms of the indecisiveness, and then at other points it’s just the swing and miss,” said Roberts. “Then he started barreling some balls and really got going. Right now, it’s just more the former where I see a lot of indecision.”

He also mentioned that Outman has more time to prove his caliber, meaning the Dodgers manager has placed his trust in him. Then, if not Outman, the next man in the line of fire can be Chris Taylor, who is having one of the worst starts of his career. He is only hitting .071, compiling only four hits and five RBIs across 56 plate appearances.

With Jason Heyward grinding his way back, it remains to be seen who leaves the Dodger Stadium to make room.

Who do you think should be optioned? Let us know in the comments section.

