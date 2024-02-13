Jasson Dominguez Injury Update: Yankees sensation takes massive step towards recovery ahead of Spring Training

New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez has continued his recovery from Tommy John Surgery. The 21-year-old phenom has reportedly already made significant progress towards his MLB return, as the outfielder has reportedly already begun catching fly balls in the field.

"Jasson Dominguez should be swinging a bat by the end of camp, per @BryanHoch. He's already shagging fly balls and will be playing catch shortly" - @TalkinYanks

MLB insider Bryan Hoch reported that it might not be long before Jasson Dominguez will begin a throwing program. As the New York Yankees training camp continues, Dominguez is working his way back to the lineup. Hoch believes that the potential superstar could be swinging a bat before the end of the training camp.

While this is clearly a massive update for Dominguez, he is still expected to remain out of the lineup until the summer. There is a chance that he could crack the lineup as a designated hitter, similar to Shohei Ohtani with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who is also recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

On September 10, 2023, Dominguez suffered a torn UCL in his elbow after previously noticing discomfort several days before the diagnosis. The injury meant that the New York Yankees outfielder would require Tommy John Surgery, which comes with a 9-10 month recovery period for non-pitchers.

Jasson Dominguez wowed Yankees fans in his short MLB debut last season

One of the most hyped prospects for the New York Yankees in recent years, Dominguez more than lived up to the expectations placed upon him. The 21-year-old from Esperanza, Dominican Republic, appeared in only eight games before sustaining the UCL tear. However, he turned heads with his performances, hitting a home run off future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander in his first MLB at-bat.

"Jasson Dominguez going yard off Justin Verlander on his first career big league swing is still so sick." - @StoolBaseball

Dominguez produced a solid .258 batting average with a .980 OPS. Through 31 at-bats, "The Martian" racked up four home runs, seven RBIs and a stolen base. Thanks to this incredible production, New York Yankees fans are anxiously waiting for him to line up next to the likes of Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton.

