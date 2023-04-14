Javier Baez had the worst full offensive season of his career last year. Unfortunately, for the Detroit Tigers infielder, he's not doing much to improve his sordid reputation among fans.

During the second inning of the Tigers' game in Toronto against the Blue Jays on April 13, Baez found himself on second base with one out in the second inning.

When his teammate, Akil Badoo, hit a fly ball to straight away center field, Baez began running as if there were two outs. It wasn't until the Blue Jays center fielder threw to second base to register the third out that Javier Baez realized that there was only one out.

"Javier Baez was pulled from the game after a baserunning mistake led to a double play to end the inning. (via Sportsnet)" - Fox Sports: MLB

After the mortifying incident, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch benched Baez for the remainder of the game. Although the Tigers were able to hold the Jays off and complete a 3-1 win, the moment is likely the most embarrassing spectacle that a player has yet to go through in 2023, and fans are letting him know about it.

After signing a six-year contract worth $140 million with the team in 2022, expectations were high for the Puerto Rican. However, Baez managed to only hit .238/.278/.393 with 17 home runs and 67 RBIs. He also has a history of baserunning irregularities.

LomaC6 @C6Loma @MLBONFOX @Sportsnet Almost an identical scenario that happened with the Cubs. Det isn't good. But, that isn't a pass to sign a contract and check out. Guy is batting under .100 as well. Shouldn't even be playing pro ball at any level tbh. @MLBONFOX @Sportsnet Almost an identical scenario that happened with the Cubs. Det isn't good. But, that isn't a pass to sign a contract and check out. Guy is batting under .100 as well. Shouldn't even be playing pro ball at any level tbh. https://t.co/2obZCWxPGo

The season marked a significant offensive decline from Baez's 2018 season with the Chicago Cubs when he registered 34 home runs and an NL-best 111 RBIs.

𓃵Dmar𓃵 @AirGatsby1 @MLBONFOX @Sportsnet Also the worst defensive shortstop the last 2 years led the AL in errors @MLBONFOX @Sportsnet Also the worst defensive shortstop the last 2 years led the AL in errors

Things started to go downhill for Baez in 2021 when he was playing for the New York Mets. An incident wherein Baez gave a thumbs down to fans who were booing him led to Mets owner Steve Cohen calling his behavior "unacceptable."

Moreover, he had the worst walk/strikeout ratio in the entire MLB during his season with the Mets. After his embarrassing moment against the Toronto Blue Jays, Mets fans seem to be glad to have gotten him off their hands.

WranciscoWindor (0-162) @WranciscoWindor @MLBONFOX @Sportsnet As a mets fan this makes me sad to see how bad he’s become @MLBONFOX @Sportsnet As a mets fan this makes me sad to see how bad he’s become 😞

Javier Baez's moment goes to show young players to keep their heads in the game

Although we can all attest to spacing out at times, an MLB player in scoring position needs to demonstrate more awareness than Javier Baez did. Any more gaffes like this, and the Tigers might come to seriously regret inking him to such a lucrative and long-term deal.

