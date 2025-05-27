Javier Baez makes feelings known after controversial ejection

Detroit Tigers player Javier Baez was ejected during their series opener against the San Francisco Giants. Monday’s game at Comerica Park saw the Tigers take a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on Dillon Dingler’s RBI single.

Ad

In the fifth, Baez stepped up to the plate and was called out on a full count (3-2) against Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong. After the call, Baez rushed toward home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi to argue.

Although the two-time All-Star appeared to walk away, he continued exchanging words with Cuzzi, which ultimately led to his ejection. Furious with the call, Baez tried to return to the umpire, but teammate Gleyber Torres and third base coach Joey Cora held him back.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, Baez spoke about the incident, saying:

“I only say I'm looking for that pitch. ‘It's not a f****** strike.’ That’s the only thing I said. And then he said, ‘Don’t point at it. Walk out.’ And then I said, ‘What do you mean, walk out? I’m asking you something,’ and then he just threw me out.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further discussing the pitches, Baez said:

“It's not even about the call. It's about the competition. Like he struck me out with a pitch almost that it bounced in the grass. And they threw it out there because I know I can get to it and I make my adjustment. I win the bottom then he missed it up. So It's not even about the call. It's about how he tricked me.”

Ad

After Baez’s ejection, Riley Greene hit a two-run single to extend the Tigers' lead. The Giants managed just one run in the sixth inning, ultimately falling 3-1 to Detroit.

Javier Baez candidly expresses his views on treatment received from HP umpire Phil Cuzzi

Before being ejected, Javier Baez went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts. Discussing the treatment he received from home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, Baez said:

Ad

“I'm not an animal we can talk we can argue And that's if he would have told me Okay, I missed it. I would have shut up and go out to it because we competing and I know he's not perfect But don't treat me like that.”

The Detroit Tigers are scheduled to face the San Francisco Giants again on Tuesday in the second game of their three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More