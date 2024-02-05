Jay Jackson Free Agency Update: Twins in agreement with veteran pitcher, per insider

Jay Jackson is all set to sign a major league contract with the Minnesota Twins for the upcoming season. The veteran pitcher is expected to provide the necessary support for the Twins bullpen.

According to an insider, Robert Murray, the physical contract is still pending, but he will soon be on his way to Minnesota to begin spring training. His agent, Nello Gamberdino, helped secure the deal with Minnesota.

The 36-year-old has the experience and the potential to be a strong reliever. The Toronto Blue Jays outrighted him to triple-A back in October. Finding a deal with the Twins at the tail end of his career turned out to be the best opportunity for the veteran.

Jay Jackson's respectable performance

Jackson could have been better with his performance, but his numbers are respectable. He has pitched for 16 professional seasons and nine MLB organizations, including two Nippon professional baseball teams.

The veteran recorded a 3.50 ERA in 87-plus innings. He held a walk rate of 11 percent and a strikeout percentage of 29.5. The Twins can surely use some power from the bullpen, especially given the fact that Jorge Polanco was traded to the Mariners.

His stint with the Blue Jays has been limited to only 29-plus innings in his last MLB season. He posted a 2.12 ERA and a strand rate of 89.3 percent. With a 3-1 record, he held a WHIP of 0.91. After signing a minor league deal with Toronto, he was later released during the off-season.

In the last three seasons, he has played for the Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, and San Francisco Giants. He started with the Padres in 2015 and moved through other teams.

Jackson has experience playing for several teams, but his MLB innings have been short. He certainly has room for improvement, and the Twins might be the right place to bring out his best.

The Twins have their bullpen complete after signing the veteran. Offensively, they seem intact and hope to make it past the playoffs this season. Byron Buxton is set to return from the injury list to add more power to the plate. As for Jackson, he has an excellent opportunity to make the most of the offer.

